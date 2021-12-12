“It will be glory or well with a fearsome team”

2021-12-12

“The glory or the well”, thus cataloged the technician ofl Olympia, Pedro Troglio, his fourth final in Honduran soccer, this time facing Real Spain for the four-time championship.

After the match before him Life, the helmsman appeared at a press conference and spoke about his feelings for a series that according to him, was “very tough.”

“It was a game and a tough series where we ended up winning 3-2, but above all things in a difficult bracket where we had the sporting advantage against us, to qualify for another final with so many problems that we had, playing with young boys and with injured footballers, it is to take the hat off this group, “said Pedro Troglio.

And he added: “It is possible that we have not been brilliant, but we are very effective, we have a team with young boys who are fighting at the top; today (yesterday) we were not fine with the ball, but in the second half we handled it without problems ”.

Olimpia will face Real Spain, a team led by Raúl Gutiérrez who finished the regular laps as the leader. A “fearsome” rival, as the Argentine DT pointed out.