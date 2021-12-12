“It will be glory or well with a fearsome team”

2021-12-12
“The glory or the well”, thus cataloged the technician ofl Olympia, Pedro Troglio, his fourth final in Honduran soccer, this time facing Real Spain for the four-time championship.
After the match before him Life, the helmsman appeared at a press conference and spoke about his feelings for a series that according to him, was “very tough.”
“It was a game and a tough series where we ended up winning 3-2, but above all things in a difficult bracket where we had the sporting advantage against us, to qualify for another final with so many problems that we had, playing with young boys and with injured footballers, it is to take the hat off this group, “said Pedro Troglio.
And he added: “It is possible that we have not been brilliant, but we are very effective, we have a team with young boys who are fighting at the top; today (yesterday) we were not fine with the ball, but in the second half we handled it without problems ”.
Olimpia will face Real Spain, a team led by Raúl Gutiérrez who finished the regular laps as the leader. A “fearsome” rival, as the Argentine DT pointed out.
“There are seven or eight days left that will be glory or well with a team like Real España, which is fearsome. You have to try to do things as a local ”, he commented.
TIME AWAY FROM YOUR FAMILY
As part of his good time at the National League, Troglio le showed respect and gratitude to his family for their valuations and support, being away since he arrived in the country.
“I feel happy where we are, again in a final and we are with the possibility of being champion. Throughout the 180 minutes we did things better. Once again in a final dedicated to my family, to my wife, who gets rid of my football madness and being away from my children; It is already two years to three of being quite a long time apart. In two or three years, I will have seen my wife six or seven months, but it is worth it and I hope it will be worth it next weekend, “he explained.
The National League I had already defined the dates of the Grand finale, the first leg can be on Saturday 18 or Sunday 19 December while the return will be just three days later, on Wednesday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.