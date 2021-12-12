Jean Alain woke up in jail; they denied permission to stay in the clinic

Jean Alain woke up in jail; They denied him permission to stay in the clinic. The attorney for the former attorney general of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, Carlos Balcácer, revealed that his client, who is in prison for fraud against the Dominican State, was transferred last night, Friday, back at Najayo jail because he was denied permission by the authorities of the Public Ministry to remain under observation in the Abreu Clinic where he was transferred after presenting health problems.

Yesterday afternoon, Rodríguez’s lawyers reported that the clinic’s doctors were trying to reach an agreement with the doctors of the Attorney General’s Office to agree that the accused of participating in a scam that cost six billion pesos to the State will remain under medical observation at the center and thus be able to continue with the studies this morning (Saturday), which was impossible.

It turned out that the Jean Alain was transferred to the Najayo Hombres compound in San Cristóbal around 09:20 yesterday night. In this sense, the lawyer, Carlos Balcácer, revealed that Rodríguez was transferred to the medical center for kidney problems and other unspecified problems, and not for routine evaluations such as “The Attorney General’s Office reported,” which Balcácer said is at the both of the “Delicate situation of the ex-lawyer.”

“Only kidney studies were performed but he also requires some on the spine since it is half bent, in addition to some checkups on his eyesight, since it has decreased by around 20%, all these checks the Attorney General’s Office I knew and that’s why they gave us permission; they also knew that he performed all these medical procedures in the United States, “Balcácer told reporters.

During a conversation with journalists from the Today Digital, Balcácer assured that the health problems of the former attorney had not been exposed to public light by decision of Rodríguez himself who yesterday was in good spirits.

In addition, he revealed that around 7:30 p.m. on Friday the authorities had decided to clear the corridors and surroundings of the medical center, so it was understood that they had reached an agreement to allow Jean Alain to stay at dawn at the clinic.

So far it is unknown if the pending studies will be carried out on the accused in the Operation Medusa file today.