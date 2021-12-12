Josimar with beer in hand: This is how María Fe Saldaña would have celebrated his bachelor party in the United States VIDEO farándula | SHOWS

MARRIED. Josimar would have married last Saturday, December 11, with the Cuban Yadira Cárdenas in the United States. It was the Instarándula portal that disseminated details of the wedding such as the invitation, whose requirements have more than one prohibition. In addition, images of what would be the salsero’s bachelor party were shared.

ALSO READ: Josimar would have married Yadira Cárdenas: he asked guests not to take photos or broadcast LIVE

Samuel Suárez, creator of Instarándula, did not hesitate to make fun of the invitation of ‘El Rey de la Salsa Perucha’. According to him, he is afraid that the images of his wedding will be filtered in programs like Magaly Medina’s and his.

“Josimar is alive, he said ‘I did it here’, no live broadcasts at the wedding, or leaking a single image to the press … Can you imagine how uncomfortable that wedding would be? The first one to take out the cell phone they call security, Seized! The man must be terrified, hahaha”, Samu said with a laugh.

In addition, the entertainment portal on Instagram also shared images of Josimar Fidel having a beer and listening to music with his friends. This would have been the salsero’s bachelor party.

Josimar with beer in hand: This is how he would have celebrated his bachelor party in the United States. Video. Instarandula

“Josimar and his Cuban, the date of his wedding was agreed for today, but nevertheless, all the programs have told him ‘Be careful, Josimar, do not get married and more if it is because of the issue of papers, they can discover you, you already you had a marital relationship before, ojito ‘”, he replied.

THIS WOULD BE THE PART OF JOSIMAR’S MARRIAGE

And it is that, a few days ago, what would be the marriage certificate of Josimar and Yadira Cárdenas began to circulate on various portals, a fact that shows that both were in a hurry to be declared husband and wife.

The salsa singer, after ending his relationship with María Fe Saldaña, began a relationship with Yadira Cárdenas and, a few months later, they announced their engagement and now their marriage.

Josimar married Yadira Cárdenas in the United States