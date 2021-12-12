Josimar would have married Yadira Cárdenas: he asked guests not to take photos or broadcast LIVE | SHOWS

The salsero Josimar He went to the row of the married (again) and everything seems to indicate that he had already married the Cuban Yadira Cárdenas, according to an invitation that began to circulate where he gave details of the wedding.

And it is that, a few days ago, what would be the marriage certificate of Josimar and Yadira Cárdenas began to circulate on various portals, a fact that shows that both were in a hurry to be declared husband and wife.

The salsa singer, after ending his relationship with María Fe Saldaña, began a relationship with Yadira Cárdenas and, a few months later, they announced their engagement and now their marriage.

Josimar married Yadira Cárdenas in the United States

DEMANDING ORDERS

However, what was most surprising was to see that, apparently, Josimar and Yadira Cárdenas asked the guests to do not take photos, do not broadcast live and do not use cell phones. This is how Instarándula made it known.

Josimar, after staying in the eye of the storm, seems to have given himself a new chance in love, after having already married several times, including a wedding in the United States of which few details were had.