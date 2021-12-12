Julianna Peña Beats Amanda Nunes; the biggest historical surprise of the UFC

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the greatest feats in the history of UFC showed up at the function # UFC269, when the American of Venezuelan origin, Julianna Pena (12-4), defeated the fearsome Brazilian Amanda nunes (21-5) to strip her of the bantamweight title.

The Venezuelan Vixen claimed victory in the second round, when he landed a combination of blows that took Nunes already flush with the canvas, he takes advantage of the back to take the neck of the Amazon, achieving the surrender with a padlock.

The result was qualified by the own UFC as ‘the biggest surprise in history’ and that is Amanda nunes had dispatched figures of the stature of Ronda Rousey, Holly holm, Cris Cyborg Y Raquel pennington.

“They did not give me respect for my name. They didn’t give me the credit that I think I deserve. When they talked about Amanda nunes they mentioned several names except mine. They don’t even know how to write my name well. They don’t put the Ñ in his last name, “said Peña at the end of the fight.

Julianna Pena became the fifth bantamweight champion on record for the UFC, ending a 1,981-day reign by Nunes, who fell short in his attempt to enter the club of two thousand, to which legends such as George St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson and Anderson Silva.

“Amanda has done so much for the sport. We can do the rematch next week, in a month, when you want to do it, we do it, “he said. Pain.