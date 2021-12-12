Julio César Chávez says goodbye to Vicente Fernández: “I was the only one who could sing the anthem” | News from Mexico

MEXICO-. If there is someone who had a strong friendship with Vicente Fernandez is the legendary former Mexican boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez, for which the ‘Great Mexican Champion’ lamented the death of his friend.

After Vicente Fernandez, known as the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, died at dawn this Sunday after being hospitalized for several weeks, Julio Cesar Chavez He remembered him for having sung the National anthem in one of their fights.

“You are with God my dear old man. You left on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. I have that great pride that you told me I was the only one you could sing the anthem in a fight“

“I love you and thanks a lot. Rest in peace Don Vicente Fernández “wrote Julio César Chávez on his social networks, in a publication that included photographs of the two of them.

The time Vicente Fernández sang the national anthem to Julio César Chávez

From legend to legend Vicente Fernandez sang the Mexican national anthem in the fight of Julio Cesar Chavez against the Puerto Rican Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho, celebrated in 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada.









That fight is one of the most remembered of the former Sonoran boxer, since Chavez Y Camacho they formed a boxing rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico. The victory went to Julius Caesar, for unanimous decision.

