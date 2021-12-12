Julio Comesaña talks about the reality of Medellín

On the other hand, Comesaña hinted that since he arrived he found a hostile environment, a product of the results that the team brought under the baton of Bolillo Gómez.

Among the casualties, the one that hurts the fans the most is that of Vuletich, who acted in 30 games and scored 10 goals, but injuries prevented him from having a greater role.

The Antioquia team confirmed this Friday the departure of 4 players, who would be joined by others in the coming days. However, to date, nothing is known about hires and according to coach Julio Avelino Comesaña, several of the players who were in the portfolio were discarded.

Medellín fans look at the team’s present with concern, which tends to lead to an unpromising 2022 in terms of results.

And the reinforcements?

Days ago the president of the club, Daniel Ossa, indicated in dialogue with this medium that the hiring “will be few”, a position that Comesaña does not intend to challenge, as he assures that it is something that he gets out of hand.

“I’m not the one to put my hand in the pocket of the president of the club or the owner, Mr. Raúl Giraldo. I didn’t come here to run away now. I came and we talked a few things and wanted to see and evaluate. I didn’t bring anyone with me, I didn’t do anything, I stayed. There was David Montoya, whom I know, but with whom I had never worked. I did not ask anyone anything, except when I had a concern and saw something that was not clear, and asked, what happened to this, what happened to the other, “he explained.

For the experienced strategist, having a bombastic squad doesn’t assure anything either, as he recalled that many clubs “have invested impressive figures, with great squads and suddenly they are left with nothing; suddenly it doesn’t work for them, something happens and then what they do is rant and run to disarm everything ”.

The only player who to date has everything ready to return is midfielder Andrés Ricaurte, who in 2020 was loaned to MLS, where he played the last seasons with Dallas, a team that did not make use of the purchase option. Comesaña considers that Brayan Castrillón and Ever Valencia have also “made merits to return”, but did not certify their return for the 2022 competitions.

Comesaña stressed that they have moved with the aim of reinforcing the squad with some players that he has requested, but unfortunately they have not managed to finalize some negotiations that were on the way to being closed.

“Brayan Alemán, captain of Geneva in La Plata, figure of the team and with experience in the youth team with Uruguay, it was a fact that came, I am talking about more than a month ago. Likewise, Jesús Trindade, midfielder, whom I had in Racing de Uruguay, today the undisputed starter, champion with Peñarol, was also there ”.

According to the strategist, they were close to specifying Omar Albornoz: “We worked to bring him, but we couldn’t, Junior appeared and took them away. Surely they have a higher budget ”. Better news for the fans in the King of Hearts is expected next week.

On the other hand, on Friday it was also known that Roberto Carlos Cortés will be Comesaña’s second assistant. The DIM stressed that the Antioqueño has already received his Pro license from Conmebol, which enables him to direct in professional football