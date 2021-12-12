Kimmich will finally be vaccinated against Covid-19

The German international Joshua Kimmich you will no longer be against the Covid-19 vaccine and announced that he will be vaccinated, while se recovers from the aftermath left for its contagion with the virus.

“For me it was hard to face my fearsThat’s why I have been undecided for so long, “said the midfielder, during an interview on German television ZDF.

The player from Bayern Munich, 26, has been criticized the last weeks, beyond football, after having expressed their Doubts on vaccine effectiveness or possible contraindications.

The controversy increased by being isolated by having contact with an infected person, then it was confirmed that he himself tested positive for Covid-19.

Last Thursday, after overcoming the infection and quarantine, the Bayern communicated what anyway will remain unsubscribed the remainder of the year for the aftermath that left the virus.

The player suffers from “mild pulmonary infiltrations” that prevent him from returning to training, said sources from the Bavarian club.

The Kimmich statements against the vaccine were criticized by the German government. They coincided with a strong upturn in cases and successive calls from the political class to get vaccinated, both from the outgoing government of Angela Merkel and that of her successor, Olaf Scholz.

The midfielder went into quarantine after it was revealed that he had been in contact with an infected person. On November 24 he tested positive for Covid-19 Y caused low for the league matches and of the Champions League, after having also been out of three calls with the German National Team.

The Bayern Munich, meanwhile, stopped paying your salary in the days in whate has not been able to play by quarantine, in accordance with the regulation current german for the unvaccinated.

Government it is proposed impose mandatory vaccination by February next year, while the campaigns to motivate the population to get vaccinated continue.

About 69.5% of German citizens are vaccinated, a lower percentage than in other European Union (EU) countries.