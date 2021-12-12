Latest medical report reveals that the singer is in a critical situation – Prensa Libre

Last Friday, December 10, Vicente Fernández Junior shared that an official report of the state of his father’s health would soon be given, who has had some difficult days and has returned to the intensive.

The Charro de Huentitán, As the interpreter is known, he has been in a hospital in Guadalajara since August of this year, and on December 1 he returned to the intensive care area after presenting respiratory problems .

This Saturday the 11th, the singer’s Instagram account has published this information in which a complicated situation is described.

“In the last 12 hours, Mr. Vicente Fernández presented an exacerbation of his state of health,” he says, while he continues to describe that he has greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support.

The artist is sedated and in critical condition. The statement also requests support and understanding for the moment the family is passing.

Last Friday Vicente Fernández Junior said: “We ask for your prayers”, due to the state of Charro de Huentitán. In addition to clarifying that his father was not dead, as it began to be disclosed on social networks.

🚨 LAST MINUTE! 🚨 Vicente Fernández Jr. denies that his father, Don Vicente Fernández, has died! 😱📺 #VLA pic.twitter.com/AtBNs8Y2Bq – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) December 10, 2021

These days the star’s family is also involved in controversy, after the publication by the writer Olga Wornat of a biography of Vicente Fernández in which she reveals that one of her sons, Gerardo Fernández, he was allegedly linked to drug cartels.