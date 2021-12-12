Latest MLB Yankees news: catcher signed, starters 2022

This Friday, New York Yankees they announced hiring a new recipient, who could fight in 2022 the starting position for both the Dominican Gary Sanchez, like veteran Kyle Higashioka.

On the other hand, the Bombers could add more starting pitchers to their rotation, but not exactly reinforcements of free agency, but rather three young promises of Dominican origin, of whom it is said would have a great future in the team as starting arms.

Yankees bring back their third catcher, who could fight Gary Sanchez for the start

The New York Yankees have re-signed veteran wide receiver Rob Brantly to a minor league contract. Presumably, the Lagardere Sports customer will also be at Major League Baseball camp when Spring Training begins.

Three young Dominican prospects the Yankees could use as starters in 2022

The Bombers still have some gaps to fill to reinforce a roster that continues to struggle enormously to lift the World Series trophy again. While the priorities are to bring in a new shortstop, catcher and another outfielder, starting pitching could also be another need for the Bronx team. Not necessarily New York would have to sign a starting arm, but there is also the option of giving the opportunity to its prospects, especially three Dominican pitchers who look like favorites to earn a spot in the starting rotation in the future: Luis Gil , Deivi García and Luis Medina.

Aaron Hicks says goodbye to Leones del Escogido after fulfilling a contract at LIDOM

This Friday, Aaron Hicks, center fielder for the New York Yankees and reinforcement of Leones del Escogido in the current 2021-22 season of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM), has returned to his native country, the United States. , because his contract with the “Hairy” has come to an end.