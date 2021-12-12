Latin American candidates for Miss Universe 2021 | People | Entertainment

The Ecuadorian candidate is the beautiful Susy Sacoto.

Meet the Latin American candidates participating in the Miss Universe beauty pageant. The election, held in Israel, will be held on the 13th, but due to the time difference it will be held on the night of Sunday, December 12, starting at 7:00 p.m. (Ecuador time).

Miss Brazil: Teresa Santos

Teresa Santos is 23 years old and is studying the last year of her career in Psychology. Get into the jewelry and modeling business.

In 2018, she created a project whose objective is to educate children in her community in the English language. In addition, it has a social project for women in vulnerable situations, where they can receive psychological assistance and become professional through sewing.

His Instagram is: @teresabsantos

Miss Chile: Antonia Figueroa

Antonia Figueroa has a degree in Civil Environmental Engineering and a master’s degree in Berlin related to renewable energy and Water and Wastewater Technology.

The 25-year-old has also stood out throughout her life as an athlete, venturing into disciplines such as boxing, basketball, surfing and taekwondo, in which she has a black belt. It has a foundation ‘Volunteers for Children’, which attracts people who want to teach for free in the community.

Antonia also participated in the fourth season of the MasterChef program in her country. He is fluent in 4 languages ​​and can play the violin.

His Instagram is @antonia_cristal

Miss Venezuela: Luiseth Materán

Luiseth Materán is 25 years old and obtained her Bachelor of Communications with honors from Andrés Bello Catholic University. She is currently the director of communications for CEOS, an international app that provides innovative learning skills.

She is a spokesperson for HIV / AIDS prevention, an advocate for the rights of people with Down Syndrome and fights for gender equality.

Luiseth is also an actress. He participated in a television series and is training in theater.

His Instagram is @luisimateran

Miss Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón

Michelle is a dual majors student in biology and pre med. He hopes to continue a career in Medicine with a specialty in Dermatology. She is the president of the International Students Association at her university.

She is the founder of the organization ‘CARE Empowerment Program’, which carries out community projects and develops youth leadership. Among his most prominent projects are ‘Gen2Gen’ and ‘Big Sister’. She volunteered for CAP (Pediatric Cancer), Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer), and Al Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

The 21-year-old also collaborated with the Puerto Rico National Guard for 6 months in different parts of the island to join the effort to vaccinate 70% of the population.

Her Instagram is @michellemariecolon

Miss Paraguay: Nadia Ferreira

Nadia is 22 years old and is an internationally recognized model. She is the executive director of NF (Nadia Ferreira), a company that seeks sustainable development for women who suffer from domestic violence.

He is also a social activist. He has participated with the First Lady of Paraguay with social aid programs such as ‘Victoria’ and ‘Ñapuake’. It has also supported the labor reintegration of women deprived of liberty with the Ministry of Justice.

Nadia is also a polyglot and athlete.

His Instagram is: @nadiatferreira

Miss Nicaragua: Allison Wassmer

Allison Wassmer is 26 years old. He studied Graphic Design on a scholarship and now works as a flight attendant for Emirates Airline, through which he has traveled to more than 40 countries. He has a small business, ‘Cerealismo’ in which he works with his mother. Allison hopes that one day it will be a recognized brand in her country.

He loves art and music. She has a special interest in dance, ballet, and painting. She describes herself as a dreamy, funny woman, and with love for God, because she believes that it is the purest and strongest love.

His Instagram is: @allison_wassmers

Miss Mexico: Débora Hallal

Débora Hallal, 25, has certifications in Positive Psychology, Human Capital, Logistics and Event Organization, acquired at the university. He also has a degree in Business Administration.

His social project ‘One Purpose’ is aimed at inspiring and connecting marginalized people in the community. She has also battled hypothyroidism and is an ambassador for tourism in Mexico.

Her Instagram is: @ deborahallal1

Miss Guatemala: Dannia Guevara Morfin

Dannia Guevara is 24 years old and studies Notary Law at university. In addition, he obtained a scholarship to study a Master’s Degree in Public Image and Strategic Planning for Media.

The young woman is also an athlete, has won competitions in karate and basketball. He is passionate about fighting injustice, as he lost his father and brother to violence.

She currently works for the childhood of Guatemala, focusing on child malnutrition, which affects 46.5% of the children in her country.

His Instagram is: @danniaguevara

Miss El Salvador: Alejandra Gavidia

Alejandra Gavidia is 25 years old and is passionate about public and political administration. He is currently completing his second master’s degree. He speaks English, French and Portuguese.

The young woman is dedicated to working in social projects that help the LGBTQIA + community and other groups in her country, such as sex workers, people with disabilities, people with HIV, among others. She wants to study a doctorate in psychology with the line of research in sexuality and interpersonal relationships to generate more research on the asexual community.

His Instagram is @alejandragavidiasv

Miss Dominican Republic: Debbie Aflalo

Debbie Aflalo is 28 years old and graduated with honors in international relations and diplomacy. He is now pursuing a master’s degree in international trade.

Debbie comes from a bicultural background with an Israeli father who served for 13 years as a senior rank in the Israel Defense Forces and a Dominican mother. He has a technical degree in fashion and clothing. Her favorite hobbies are gardening and volleyball.

Her Instagram is @debbieaflalo

Miss Panama: Brenda Smith

Brenda Smith is 27 years old. He was born in the United States to a Panamanian father and a Mexican mother. He has always shared his pride in the intersectionality of their identities. Her experience with discrimination, particularly racism and xenophobia, inspired her to defend social justice and human rights.

As a human rights fellow at the United Nations, she has created concrete changes that have made her one of the 100 most influential people of African descent. At 21 he achieved his goal of visiting 21 countries traveling the world with a 70-liter backpack.

Her Instagram @brendasmithlezama

Miss Haiti: Pascale Belony

Pascale Belony is 25 years old and was born and raised in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. She completed her studies at the University of Florida where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Education and a Bachelor of Nursing.

Pascale is proud to be the youngest member of the Board of Directors of ‘P4H Global’, a non-profit organization with a mission to transform Haiti through education. She works as a health education consultant for large organizations such as ‘Hope for Haiti’ and the Haitian Ministry of Education. She is an advocate and ambassador for ‘Mamababy Haiti’ which provides free prenatal education and resources to women.

Her Instagram @pascalebelony

Miss Peru: Yely Rivera

She is 25 years old and is an advocate for personal growth through physical emotional and spiritual development. She works for The Success Clinic company that provides this type of service.

She has a degree in Business Administration and Marketing. She became independent from her family at 16, has been a fighter and works hard to achieve her dreams. He was born at the foot of a volcano in the city of Arequipa. His sister Kalin Rivera was top 10 in the Miss Universe 2019.

Yely practices quantum meditation, a type of meditation that allows you to connect within yourself and visualize what you want in life.

His Instagram is: @yelyrivera_

Miss Jamaica: Daena Soares

Daena Soaeres is 22 years old and is a beautician. She was born in Manchester Parish but raised in St. Elizabeth. It has partnered with governmental and non-governmental organizations in the fight to create equal access to resources and opportunities for women and girls. Swimming is one of his favorite hobbies.

His Instagram is @daesoa

Miss Ecuador: Susy Sacoto

Susy Sacoto has a law degree and is currently studying medicine. The 24-year-old created a program that would benefit Ecuadorian families with limited financial resources in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma.

Susy is also interested in martial arts and the artistic world, with a special interest in singing and piano. She is also passionate about giving self-respect and acceptance talks to abused women.

His Instagram is @ susy.sacoto

Miss Costa Rica: Valeria Rees

Valeria Rees is 28 years old and is studying law. She is interested in helping her community to have a healthy lifestyle, which is why she helps families in poverty by distributing food.

The young woman wants to raise awareness about eating disorders, as she survived anorexia. Valeria created an organization called ‘Open Cage’ for people who struggle with this disorder.

His Instagram is @vale_rees

Miss Argentina: Julieta García

The 22-year-old is studying Psychology, as she is passionate about the study of human behavior. He is especially interested in accompanying people with addiction problems.

In addition to being an international model, Julieta has practiced ballet for 12 years. She has also shown her support for the feminist movement.

His Instagram is @julietagarciaok

Miss Colombia: Valeria Ayos

The 27-year-old Afro-Colombian woman has a degree in Marketing and Strategy from La Verne University in the United States. Her dream is to become Minister of Education to make sure everyone has the opportunity to study.

Valeria is also an environmental activist and a professional in international relations. (AND)