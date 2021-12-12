Laura Irarragorri exposes mistreatment to the Atlas board of directors at the León stadium, El Siglo de Torreón

Unfortunate acts of the fans of León during the first leg of the Apertura 2021 and is that Laura Kalb, wife of Alejandro Irarragorri and owner of Atlas, denounced on her social networks the bad treatment they received at the León Stadium.

Through a short video that he published on his social networks, Kalb shows how the box in which the red and black board was located was splashed by supposed urine that fell from the highest part of the stadium.

“A shame that they treat the visiting board like this by throwing urine from above … and putting us in a box with risk that I do not believe represents any kind of ‘value’ of those who promote,” he wrote on his social networks.

Atlas opened the scoring in the Liga MX final, which is why it has probably unleashed the fury of the “Esmeralda” fans, so that was their way of expressing their frustration.

In the end, León was able to overcome the result and go with the lead to the first leg with a score of 3-2.

