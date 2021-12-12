LaVar Ball attacks Michael Jordan and calls him useless to defend his son LaMelo

It’s not the first time, and it probably won’t be the last. LaVar Ball is a controversial figure in the U.S who gained a lot of popularity in recent years thanks to the talent of his children, especially of LaMelo Y Lonzo, which are figures in the NBA.

They both have a lot of connection with Michael Jordan. While Lonzo is the base of the franchise where MJ is idolized, Chicago bulls, LaMelo does the same in the team that owns him, Charlotte hornets. LaVar, always enthusiastic and a fan of his sons, attacked the basketball star again. He had already done it to defend the one in the middle, LiAngelo.

Charlotte’s youngest star is wreaking havoc and is averaging excellent numbers this season: 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists with a 39.1% from triples. He is one of Jordan’s protégés and the best success since he is the owner. However, LaVar doesn’t think she needs to learn much from him.

LaVar Ball attacks Michael Jordan with everything

Apparently, in an interview with HoopsView, the father was asked about how often his son turns to the great Michael Jordan for advice, to which he replied that “never”. But that’s what LaVar says, to know the truth, you have to ask LaMelo.

“How often do you ask Michael Jordan for advice? Never!”, started. “What advice can you give him? Tell me what advice are you going to give him … When was the last time you won a championship? And the game has changed. What are you going to tell him? “, he concluded. Also, I compare it to leaving a milk in the refrigerator for a long time. How controversial, LaVar!