Leo Fernández is leaving Tigres! El Morterito returns to Toluca

The stage of Leo Fernández in Tigres, where he could do little and will return to Toluca for the Closing 2022 hoping to resume the level that it showed in the Mexican capital in 2020.

Sources within the club confirmed that There is already an agreement between clubs so that Morterito will dress as scarlet again and it only remains for him to report and sign a contract with the team led by Ignacio Ambriz.

The Devils They’ve been knocking on Tigres’ door for months to sign the Uruguayan and It goes on definitive sale after a year and a half wearing auriazul, where he did not convince Ricardo Ferretti or Miguel Herrera and had little regularity.

The Uruguayan I did not enter into Miguel Herrera’s plans for the next tournament and the directive was willing to sell it when his counterparts from the choriceros knocked on the door, so it was a matter of time before the handover took place.

During three tournaments Leo added 35 games, of which he only started 15 games and barely exceeded a thousand minutes, with 1,300 in this period and just one goal.

Leo returns to the club where he has shined the most as a player, since in just 10 games he played in the Clausura 2020 he ended up scoring eight goals, winning the affection of the scarlet fans, who every semester asked for his return.