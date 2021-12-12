LIVE: Benzema leaves and Jovic enters, while Joao Félix enters Atlético

Madrid Spain.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 1-0 Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid on matchday 17 of the Spanish League, which is played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In the 16th minute, the merengue team put together a great collective play. Karim Benzema opened the right-hand side for Marco Asensio, he left it to Vinicius, the Brazilian sent the center and the French forward hit him with a volley to sign a goal.

The colchoneros almost equaled the encounter with Antoine Griezmann’s left-footed shot on a free kick and Thibaut Courtois showed off with a tremendous cover, in the 35th minute. NEWS FROM ANCELOTTI Marco Asensio is the novelty in the starting team of Real Madrid, rewarded by Carlo Ancelotti with his entry into the eleven after signing a great goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League and winning the game against Brazilian Rodrygo, starting substitute against Atlético de Madrid in a meeting in which the Frenchman Karim Benzemas returns after his muscular discomfort. Ancelotti maintains the rotation between Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, and grants ownership to the Spanish footballer, giving up the idea of ​​playing with two pure wingers against Atlético de Madrid. The Italian coach discards the third goalkeeper Toni Fuidias and the central Jesús Vallejo from the call.

Benzema returns to the starting team after being injured last league matchday, at the start of the match in San Sebastián against Real Sociedad and after missing the ‘Champions’ match against Inter Milan. While the Welshman Gareth Bale, who has not played for Real Madrid since August, waits for his moment on the bench to reappear. Of the Madrid starters, only one makes his debut in a derby against Atlético, the Austrian David Alaba.