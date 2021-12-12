LIVE: Life and Olympia headline lineups in La Ceiba

Life appeals to its fort against Olimpia, a match that will start at 7:30 pm at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, corresponding to the second leg of the semifinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament in Honduras.

The coconut trees lost 2-0 in Tegucigalpa and must defeat the current three-time champion by two goals to reach the final. For the Lion it is enough to draw or lose by a goal.

The Ceiba team has not lost at home in this championship, it has seven wins and two draws.

In history they have beaten Olympia four times by two or more goals difference: on March 10, 1974 by 2-0, September 28, 1986 with a 2-0, September 15, 2004 by 4-1 and 11 November 2018 2-0, all played in La Ceiba.

“Olimpia is a great team, but we also have great players,” said Vida’s Portuguese coach, Fernando Mira, before the match.

REGULATION:

The winning teams in the semifinal stage will be those that have obtained the most points in the two matches of each group.

In the event of a tie in points, the following tiebreaker criteria will be applied:

FIRST: better difference between the goals scored and the goals conceded in the semifinal stage.

SECOND: If the tie persists even applying the above criteria, the team that has occupied the best place in the general standings at the end of the last day of the qualifying phase will classify.

HEADLINE ALIGNMENTS:

LIFE: Roberto López; Carlos Argueta, Bryan Barrios, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez; Roger Sander, Dennis Meléndez, Alex Aguilar, Marvin Bernárdez; Luis Palma and Ángel Tejeda.

Substitutes: Celio Valladares, Lucas Lezcano, Guillermo Chavasco, Juan Ramón Contreras, Ederson Fúnez, Danilo Palacios, Jeffri Flores, Luis Meléndez, Antony García.

OLIMPIA: Edrick Menjívar; Javier Portillo, José García, Brayan Beckeles, Jamir Maldonado; Carlos Pineda, Christian Altamirano, José Mario Pinto, Edwin Rodríguez; Jerry Bengtson and Eddie Hernández.

Substitutes: Alex Güity, André Orellana, Josman Figueroa, Johnny Leverón, Félix Crisanto, Ever Alvarado, Diego Reyes, Jorge Benguché, Jorge Álvarez, Germán Mejía, Gastón Díaz, Yustin Arboleda.

REFEREES: Armando Castro, Jesús Tábora, Elder Oliva and Marvin Ortiz.