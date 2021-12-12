Lomachenko beats Commey by unanimous decision at lightweight in New York

New York (AFP) – Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine beat Ghanaian Richard Commey by unanimous decision on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, in a 12-round fight without a title at stake in the lightweight.

Former lightweight world champion Lomachenko returned to the ring for his second bout of 2021, in the main event of Top Rank’s boxing show this Saturday in New York.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) took the win, while Ghanaian Commey (30-4 and 27 KOs) conceded just his fourth setback in 34 fights.

Lomachenko Chair

In the first three rounds Commey did a great job to Lomachenko’s body, taking advantage of his reach and height especially in the first chapter.

A left foot from the former world champion later shook the African, but the sound of the bell saved him.

The Ukrainian brought out his speed and precision in the blows to take distance from the third round and in the seventh it seemed that he would end the fight thanks to a left-footed shot to the African’s chin that sent him to the canvas and caused a count by the referee.

The round ended with a barrage of blows from the European in the corner of the African, but miraculously the referee did not stop the fight.

The last three rounds were of the Ukrainian, who gave a boxing chair to the brave African.

Commey, 34, born in Ghana, is a former champion who often stays in the ring despite everything. He presented himself on this occasion in a style that allowed Lomachenko to make a pleasant impression.

Lomachenko proved that he is still the best fighter currently competing at 135 pounds and is now seeking a fight against Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight championship.

Previously, the young Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali won his third fight of 2021 by taking away the undefeated Reyes Sánchez, in a middleweight fight with no title at stake.

Ali Walsh, who turned pro four months ago, raised his record to 3-0 by winning the four-round bout on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

The grandson of the legendary Ali said he was excited to be fighting in the iconic arena where his grandfather fought Joe Frazier for the heavyweight championship in March 1971.

“It’s amazing,” said Ali Walsh, 21. “This (Garden) is a piece of history. Just being here, let alone fighting here, is a great honor.”

