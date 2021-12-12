Luis Miguel’s brother publishes heartbreaking message about his mother with an unpublished photograph

The controversy does not stop accompanying the family of Luis Miguel, and on this occasion they celebrated one more year than would be the birthday of Marcela Basteri, Luis Miguel’s mother, who drew attention for not commenting on the matter. Yet it was his brother Alexander Basteri that through his social networks remembered his mother with an unpublished photo, which was accompanied by an emotional message.

This week The mother of ‘El Sol de México’ would turn 75 years old, unfortunately the woman died, after being missing for several years, this according to what was revealed in the singer’s bioseries of hits such as “Inconditional” and “Hasta que me forgets ”On Netflix.

Despite the fact that for several years the artist’s brothers no longer have the presence of their mother, the one who has always remembered her is Alejandro, who constantly shares on his social networks, such as Instagram, some photos of his childhood with her and his brother Luismi, that’s why he couldn’t let this special day go by and he revealed a new image.

Alex, as they affectionately call him, and Sergio, the singer’s younger brother, have not confirmed that their mother has died, as they only talk about her as if she had disappeared, according to the Luis Miguel series. That is why the emotional words with which he celebrated Marcela’s birthday drew attention.

“A day like today was born who gave birth to a family with principles, values ​​and above all with a great heart. Sensitive, simple, who loved and had the eye and passion for design in her being, in solemn honor and I remember who deserves all my love, affection and affection “, placed in the description of the photograph.

“You have always been my greatest inspiration and my best example in this life, we miss you with all our hearts. No man has become great without a touch of divine inspirationThe singer’s brother concluded with his message, getting more than 50 thousand “likes” and provoking hundreds of comments.

While, Luis Miguel He did not comment on his mother’s birthday, as it is very common for the 51-year-old artist to remain on the sidelines of giving statements about his privacy and his family, despite the fact that in his biographical series he revealed many details of his life, except his relationship with Aracely Arámbula, who refused to appear in the Netflix production.

