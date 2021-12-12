Match summary Norwich vs Manchester United (0-1). GOALS

EFE

Norwich, UK / 11.12.2021 14:23:17





A penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo gave the victory in Carrow Road before the bottom, the Norwich, to the Manchester United (0-1), who prolonged his good streak since he came to the bench Ralf rangnick.

The new Reds coach knows no defeat. It made its debut in the Premier with a win against Crystal Palace and drew in the Champions League on Tuesday against Young boys Swiss in an irrelevant duel.

He added another three points in his visit to Norwich, last in the table, who could not overcome more than a penalty. Despite his dominance, the United he did not manage to beat Tim krul and it was only thanks to a grab inside the area of Maximilian James Aarons that the referee saw how the match unblocked.

It was a quarter of an hour from the end. He executed the shot from eleven meters Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winning goal for his team. Later, in the final stretch, David De Gea He avoided, with some worthwhile stops, the equalizer.

The third victory in a row in the Premier leave the United in fifth place equaled points with him West Ham, which marks the Champions League zone and visits Burnley on Sunday.

The Norwich follow three of the salvation that fixes the Watford.