Max Verstappen and the turn that stopped the world for 90 seconds

The pilot Max verstappen he made the whole world hold their breath for 90 seconds, when, on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he literally stole the Formula 1 world title that Lewis Hamilton had stroked for 57 laps.

It was a 5,281-meter sprint, where the Red Bull Dutchman drove with his soul in his hands and his heart in his mouth to deny the legendary Mercedes driver his eighth world title.

A miracle brought about by an external ingredient that altered Mercedes’ recipe for success: Williams driver Nicholas Latifi (with a Mercedes engine) crashed on lap 54, four from the end.

Much was decided by luck, but also by strategy from the moats. While Mercedes decided to leave Hamilton on the track with hard and old tires, Red Bull put Verstappen into the pits to have soft tires for a possible restart, whether it was stopped if there was a red flag or thrown, as it was, after yellow.

The controversy caused by the control of the race and its owner Michael Masi could not be absent. There were five lapped cars between Lewis and Max, which after much thought were let through to get out of the way and leave the two contenders alone for a final duel.

So after 1,368, (yes one thousand three hundred and sixty-eight) laps completed in the year during 23 Grands Prix, the only one that counted was the last one, whoever arrived first would be world champion. Something similar to running a couple of athletes 23 marathons and then having them define the winner in a 100-meter race. As if a tennis match went 23 sets and after 57 points they decided that, after the “deuce”, everything would be decided to a single point … and Hamilton with the service.

The script took a sudden turn for a career that the Stevenage-born had in the bag.

Verstappen showed his ‘bull’ still with the SC inside, he threatened to attack, but the battle would restart until the finish line. First turn, Lewis ahead; second, third, fourth, but in the fifth ‘Mad Max’ he let himself go with everything and stood on the brakes very, very inside and right on the inside he snatched the sweet from Hamilton, the one he cared for and that he felt was his from the turn 1.

But the seven-time champion was not going to give up so easily. While the Dutchman zigzagged in the back straight so as not to give him suction, when he reached the corner, he attacked the Englishman from the outside, the pulses of everyone or at least all the British and Dutch in the world paused, but Verstappen resisted the onslaught, from then on there were six corners left to go, but there would be no other attempt by Hamilton, who also deserved the title, but this time he got bitter in the mouth.

The headphones on the Red Bull radio exploded with Verstappen’s screams. Screams of joy that were only matched by those of fury in the Mercedes pit, where Toto Wolff put the endurance of his team to the test, whipping them and then stretching them while he claimed the decision of the race control. He could not believe it, no one could believe it, not even his antagonist, Christian Horner who no longer knew how to congratulate his pilot for the communication system.

The frustration at Mercedes was no wonder, Hamilton’s black car had dominated widely after a start, although, as is often the case, it was full of controversy, where Verstappen pushed him off the track by winning the position at Turn 5, but he came back after cutting a long stretch of it.

That had been resolved in favor of the German team and Christian Horner was sad and resigned, who 10 laps from the end, interviewed in full television broadcast, sounded so resigned, as disappointed by the criteria of the stewards. But he said only “I was hoping for a miracle.”

And he invoked it, a miracle that cut through seven years of Mercedes ‘dictatorship in Formula 1, and although the Constructors’ title fell into his hands, Max Verstappen, the first Dutch F1 champion in history, finally stayed. with that of Pilots.

Epic, they are five letters that define the end of Formula 1 2021, something that will be written and talked about as long as this sport exists.