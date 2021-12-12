Max Verstappen takes glory in Formula 1 and beats Hamilton

F1: Hamilton or Verstappen, who will be the champion? 4:54

(CNN) – Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula 1 World Championship after beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

This season had been heralded as one of the best in the history of the sport and the title race narrowed down to the last lap.

Hamilton porco takes his eighth world title, which would break a record, until an accident caused the race to restart with the last lap remaining.

Verstappen was allowed to start almost alongside Hamilton, despite the Briton having established a healthy lead with just four laps to go.

The Dutch driver, on new tires, had the pace to overtake his rival and win one of the most dramatic races in Formula 1.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say. I’m very happy for the team and for all these guys. I love working with them,” Verstappen said excitedly and a little surprised after the race.

“Finally, today I was a bit lucky. My team knows that I love them and want to do this with them for the next 10 or 15 years!”

A career like no other

The two titans arrived tied on points at the Yas Marina circuit, setting up the perfect ending to a title race that went all the way to the final moments.

Verstappen seized the early lead by qualifying on pole position after a magical qualifying lap on Saturday, a race that will be remembered for quite some time.

But it was Hamilton who started the race better from second position, overtaking Verstappen before the first corner and dominating most of the Grand Prix with the pace of Mercedes.

There was controversy, as there has been throughout the season, with Red Bull adamant that Hamilton should have returned his first place to Verstappen after the Mercedes driver drove off the track following contact with his rival.

Stewards, however, decided not to investigate the incident and allowed Hamilton to advance first.

Red Bull then turned to their Plan B, with Verstappen teammate Sergio Perez expertly holding Hamilton after the Mercedes driver exited the pit lane in second place.

The Brit finally found a way past Red Bull, but not until Verstappen was back on his heels.

But Hamilton seemed to have done enough, building a second double-digit lead, and was sailing to victory before the chaos of the final lap.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was enraged after the stewards allowed the race to end that way, but Hamilton excelled in defeat.

“First of all, congratulations to Max and his team. I think we did an incredible job this year. The team, everyone in the factory, all the men and women that we have, worked very hard all year in a difficult season,” he said After the race.

“I am very proud of them and very grateful to be a part of the journey with them. We gave it our all in this last part of the season and we never gave up, that’s the most important thing.”

“Of course, I’ve been feeling really good in the car for the past few months, particularly at the end. I hope everyone is safe in the pandemic and has a good Christmas during this time and we’ll see next year.”