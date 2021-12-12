Max Verstappen to Checo Pérez: “You are a legend”

Checo Pérez had an intense fight with Lewis Hamilton; Verstappen praised the Mexican’s work during the race

ARAB EMIRATES — Checo Pérez lived an intense struggle in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix against Lewis hamilton, who was fighting for the first position, while the Mexican sought to delay the Englishman for the benefit of Max Verstappen, who was seeking his first world title.

From turn 20 on Red bull, lived a direct duel with the member of Mercedes, who tried to pass Checo on more than one occasion, but he lived through a fierce defense and maintained his position throughout two laps.

Czech it caused Max to regain a seven-second deficit to Hamilton and could eventually come within two seconds.

LAP 21/58 Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds “Checo is a legend” says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 # F1 pic.twitter.com/Thc5IPQV09 – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Checo Pérez he let Verstappen pass on lap 22, drawing praise from everyone at Red Bull.

First, Max said on radio “Checo is a legend” (Czech is a legend) because of his work on the track.

This was backed up by Verstappen engineer Gianpero Lambiase, who answered “An absolute animal.” Checo held the lead for seven laps and worked to the advantage of Max Verstappen.

Defense of Checo Pérez against Lewis Hamilton, he caused him to complain about Guadalajara by claiming “dangerous driving” due to the maneuvers his rival made along each curve. However, Michael Masip, race director, did not agree and assured that Mercedes was in “a difficult race”, but did not consider that Pérez had done something wrong.