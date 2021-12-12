Mbappé scores a double with Messi’s assist for PSG’s triumph over Monaco

2021-12-12
Paris SG, who beat Monaco this Sunday with a double by Kylian Mbappé (2-0), extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to 13 points at the end of the 18th date.
Table of the French League after PSG’s victory over Monaco
The dull but solid Parisians used a penalty in the 12th minute to take the lead, and a goal off the speedy French world champion, his 100th goal for PSG in Ligue 1.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team has 45 points in the table, 13 more than Olympique de Marseille, 2nd. Monaco is eighth with 26 points.
But if the race for the title seems to be in favor of PSG, the fight for the podium appears much tighter.
Nice, after winning this Sunday in Rennes (2-1), provisionally rose to third place, before the victory of Jorge Sampaoli’s Marseille in Strasbourg (2-0) that left the Marseillais second 13 points behind the leader, and Nice fourth behind Rennes.
Senegalese Bamba Dieng signed a beautiful goal for Marseille.
Barcelona lets Osasuna draw and memes destroy Xavi and Umtiti
And the Danish Kasper Dolberg, from penalty, and the Algerian Youcef Atal scored for Nice, making Benjamin Bourigeaud’s goal sterile in Rennes.
Lille (11th) and Lyon (13th) tied at zero, a result that leaves both teams in the middle of the table, far from their start-of-season ambitions.