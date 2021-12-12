Mbappé scores a double with Messi’s assist for PSG’s triumph over Monaco

2021-12-12

Paris SG, who beat Monaco this Sunday with a double by Kylian Mbappé (2-0), extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to 13 points at the end of the 18th date.

Table of the French League after PSG’s victory over Monaco

The dull but solid Parisians used a penalty in the 12th minute to take the lead, and a goal off the speedy French world champion, his 100th goal for PSG in Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has 45 points in the table, 13 more than Olympique de Marseille, 2nd. Monaco is eighth with 26 points.