Meet the heirs of Vicente Fernández’s MILLIONAIRE fortune

Today the entertainment world is in mourning. Vicente Fernández, the iconic voice of the Mexican mariachi, has died at 81 years of age after an accident worsened his health in recent months.

In August, the “Charro de Huentitán” had to be admitted to an emergency hospital in his native Guadalajara after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

For weeks his condition was reported as critical and with a reserved prognosis, because even Vicente Fernández Jr. and “Potrillo” confirmed the seriousness of his father.

The death of the king of the Fernández dynasty has left everyone with an unknown: in whose hands will the fortune of the singer and actor remain?

Heritage of Vicente Fernández

It is no secret to anyone that the middle son of “Don Chente”, Gerardo, has always been in charge of handling the money of his father and his brother Alejandro, since he had no interest in a life on stage.

It should be noted that throughout his 57-year artistic career, the interpreter of “These Jealousy” and “Hermoso Cariño” has managed to amass a juicy fortune that is supposedly around 25 million dollars.

According to various media, the “Charro de Huentitán” has several businesses that are managed by his son Gerardo, as well as the sale of horses and some properties that I spent in addition to his artistic career.

And it is that many remember that the beginnings of the interpreter’s life were not easy at all, but today he is the patriarch of one of the most important musical dynasties in the industry.

It is public knowledge that despite their busy schedules, all members of the Fernández family are quite close, so it is believed that the 81-year-old interpreter will divide his fortune among them.

Most of it would go to “Doña Cuquita” with whom he has been married for almost 60 years, while the rest will be distributed in different percentages for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

However, in recent days it has been circulated that the Argentine writer, Olga Wornat, has other information in the unauthorized biography of the singer and actor from Guadalajara.

As indicated by Wornat, it has been said that Gerardo Fernández will continue to support the rest of his family and manage his father’s fortune, which will not be divided among anyone.

