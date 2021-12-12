Meet the heirs of Vicente Fernández’s MILLIONAIRE fortune

Admin 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

Today the entertainment world is in mourning. Vicente Fernández, the iconic voice of the Mexican mariachi, has died at 81 years of age after an accident worsened his health in recent months.

In August, the “Charro de Huentitán” had to be admitted to an emergency hospital in his native Guadalajara after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What did Resident give Bad Bunny?

The exponent of urban music René Pérez had a stellar appearance during the second concert …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved