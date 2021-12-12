Meet the heirs of Vicente Fernández’s MILLIONAIRE fortune

Four months have passed since the “Charro de Huentitán” had to be admitted to an emergency hospital in his native Guadalajara after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

According to the latest report that was published through the 81-year-old interpreter’s official Instagram account, it can be read that his health is truly critical.

In the statement it is announced that in the last hours he presented greater inflammation in his airways, for which he had to resort to sedation to keep him calm.

It should be noted that what has most alarmed all the followers is that his condition is critical and with a reserved prognosis, since even Vicente Fernadez Jr. and “Foaly” confirmed the seriousness of his father.

It should be noted that thousands of fans and the media began to worry when some members of the Fernández family gathered at the hospital, since they even said that he had already died.

Camila and her mother América Guinart were seen at the hospital, as well as the three children of “Don Chente” and “Doña Cuquita”, as she did not want to separate for a moment from the interpreter.

But what has left everyone with an unknown in the hands of who will be the fortune of the singer and actor in a given case that he was missing.

Heritage of Vicente Fernández

It is no secret to anyone that the middle son of “Don Chente”, Gerardo, has always been in charge of handling the money of his father and his brother Alejandro, since he had no interest in a life on stage.

It should be noted that throughout 57 years of artistic career, the interpreter of “These Jealousy” and “Hermoso Cariño”, has managed to amass a juicy fortune that supposedly is around 25 million dollars.

According to various media, the “Charro de Huentitán” has several businesses that are managed by his son Gerardo, as well as the sale of horses and some properties that I spent in addition to his artistic career.

Don Chente’s health “has been getting worse in recent hours. Photo: IG /

_vicentefdez

And it is that many remember that the beginnings of the interpreter’s life were not easy at all, but today he is the patriarch of one of the most important musical dynasties in the industry.

It is public knowledge that despite their busy schedules, all members of the Fernández family are quite close, so it is believed that if he died, the 81-year-old interpreter divided his fortune among them.

Most of it would go to “Doña Cuquita” with whom he has been married for almost 60 years, while the rest will be distributed in different percentages for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family hopes that a miracle will save the singer’s life. Photo-. IG /

_vicentefdez

However, in recent days it has been circulated that the Argentine writer, Olga Wornat, has other information after she released the unauthorized biography of the singer and actor from Guadalajara.

According to what is shared by this, it is said that as soon as the singer dies, Gerardo will be the one who continues to manage the fortune and will support the rest of his family, which will not be divided among anyone.

