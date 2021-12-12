Mercedes protests Verstappen’s victory for releasing SC on the last lap

Lewis Hamilton lost the championship on the last lap to Max Verstappen and Mercedes protested to the FIA

While Red Bull celebrates Max Verstappen’s championship, in Mercedes They sent two complaints to the FIA by the procedures that were lived in the last round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, actions that ended up crowning the Dutch driver over the seven-time world champion, Lewis hamilton.

Hamilton lost the F1 championship on the last lap. Getty Images

“Mercedes has protested ‘against the classification established at the end of the Competition’, in relation to alleged infringements of articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA ​​Sporting Regulations,” reported the Formula 1 through his Twitter account.

The FIA released documents 52,54 and 55 on its website where they publicize the complaints of the German team about Max verstappen, first for having passed Hamilton with Safety Car on the track and later by the procedures that were experienced at the exit of the safety car.

The last race of the season was marked by the constant complaints that were experienced through the radio, mainly from Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, before the race commissioners.

On the last lap and with the advantage on the track lost to Verstappen, Toto Wolff strongly claimed Michael Masip, race boss.

“No, Michael! No, Michael! ”Toto Wolff said over the radio.

Mercedes protested the breach of article 48.8, so they asked a representative of the Austrian team to appear.

“A team representative is required to report to the Stewards at 7:45 pm regarding the incident below. Reason for protest of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team against Car 33, allegedly breach of Article 48.8 of the Sporting Regulations of Formula One of the FIA 2021 “, reads the text.