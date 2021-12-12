Meta (Facebook) tests cryptocurrency payments through WhatsApp

Payments are made with Pax Dollars, a stable cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar. Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Meta has introduced the sending and receiving of money in cryptocurrencies in WhatsApp chats as part of a pilot test using Novi, the digital wallet service of the technology company.

Novi is the digital wallet service that Meta launched in tests several weeks ago in the United States and Guatemala, with support for the English and Spanish languages. Now, the company has put it at the center of another test to make transfers on WhatsApp.

This pilot, activated for a group of users in the United States, allows you to send and receive payments in cryptocurrency through a chat on the messaging application. Payments are made with Pax Dollars, a stable cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar.

As explained by the head of Novi, Stephane Kasriel, and of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, the transfer is done easily and instantly, and the process, they say, is safe and does not charge any fee. It also does not affect the privacy settings of WhatsApp.

“We made the decision to test this new entry point into a country to begin with and we will seek to extend it once we have heard from people what they think of this new experience,” Kasriel said on Twitter.