Metaverse: what are they, how many are there and what are they for – Technology News – Technology

Metaverse ‘has been the buzzword in the tech world for several weeks. Above all, after Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement about the change of focus and name of his company, the well-known Facebook Inc., which is now called Meta and whose objective is to consolidate itself as a “metaverse company”.

And there are still many doubts, on different levels, around this concept. But first things first: what is a metaverse? “The metaverse is a network of virtual environments always active in which many people can interact with each other and with digital objects while operating virtual representations, or avatars, of themselves ”.

This is how Rabindra Ratan and Yiming Lei, from the Department of Media and Information at the University of Michigan define it. In short, it is a universe in which people coexist and interact in a digital way. The origin of the concept, according to Lei and Ratan in an article published in The Conversation, dates back to 1984. That year the novel Neuromancer, by William Gibson, was released, in which the concept of ‘cyberspace’ appeared for the first time, which later mutated into a ‘metaverse’ in Neal Stephenson’s novel Snow Crash in 1992.

In this literary work the word ‘metaverse’ was used to describe “the virtual world in which the protagonist, Hiro Protagonist, socializes, buys and defeats his enemies in the real world through his avatar.”

‘The future of the internet’

Mark Zuckerberg during the presentation of the metaverse.

Almost three decades after the metaverse that Stephenson was talking about, we have the metaverse mentioned by Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of one of the most important and decisive players in the social media, advertising and technology industry.

Zuckerberg, while the metaverse looks a bit far off, he referred to it as the “successor to the internet” and the future of social networks, as he imagines it as the new digital space in which people interact as frequently as they do through social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

They will not speak through written messages or voice notes necessarily, but they would also have the possibility of being in the same place, talking, dancing, moving, playing, everything that is necessary to feel that they are in the same place, but without being physically so. And that is one of the bets that most draws attention to the metaverse proposed by Meta: physical presence in the virtual world.

EL TIEMPO spoke with Juan Pablo Consuegra, Meta director for the Andean Region, who said that “presence is the fundamental objective of the metaverse.”

In addition, he stressed that “something very particular about the metaverse is that we can do things that we cannot do in the physical world and connect with people who are far away. This goes to take social relationships to another fundamental level”.

Now, for everything Meta imagines there is a long way to go. And it is a path of hundreds of thousands of technological developments necessary to be able to create and sustain the experience of a metaverse.

It is also true that it is a path that they have already begun to walk: Zuckerberg already showed himself with augmented reality glasses and new haptic gloves they are developing so that people can literally feel 100 percent digital objects in their hands.

Meta’s approach to the metaverse has to do with its core business: social media and the platforms we use to communicate. But this is not the only company that thinks in metaverses, and it is not the only approach they give to these digital universes of the future.

Microsoft already announced that it has a plan to bring virtual reality to your Teams online collaboration platform. After the pandemic and the remote work boom, the company founded by Bill Gates established itself as a great provider of collaboration tools so that companies could continue and transform their normal operations (such as meetings) through Teams.

Something very particular about the metaverse is that you can do things that we cannot do in the physical world and connect with people who are far away.

And here the question arises: what would the Microsoft metaverse look like? Imagine that instead of connecting through a video call to a work meeting, you can go through your own avatar to the ‘face-to-face’ meeting, sit down with your colleagues (other avatars) and have a virtual coffee, at a virtual table and watching a virtual presentation, all thanks to augmented reality glasses that are the entrance to the metaverse, which seeks a much more immersive experience for its users.

The limits of this virtual universe, although we must first wait for the metaverse to be a reality to be able to confirm it, will depend on the developers who play with this technology to create experiences.

And in this context it will be very interesting to see what video game companies offer that have a certain advantage in terms of what it is to work with developments such as augmented reality glasses and virtual reality spaces.

Roblox, an online video game platform, which also has a very interesting dynamic in which the same users can create virtual worlds and video games, has already announced that it is creating its own metaverse.

Their bet is one of the most interesting, since they have already been pioneers in various aspects that make their video games much more immersive experiences.

In many Roblox games, you can only hear the other players when you are physically (virtually) with them. This interaction has to do with the digital proximity of the avatars And, as simple as it may sound, it is a detail that makes the video game a virtual world a little closer to the real world.

Dan Sturman, Chief Technology Officer at Roblox, confirmed that they are creating various tools that can bring various things from the real world to its metaverse. Some of them are focused on facilitating “a safe atmosphere”, and others, on maintaining real-time interaction between players and avatars, which is perhaps the most determining factor for the metaverse that Roblox wants to do.

“That feeling of realism that allows a real sense of immersion and world building. They are those elements that will allow an immersive metaverse ”.

When will we have metaverses?

As one of the Meta managers told EL TIEMPO, most of the technologies that will make the metaverse possible do not yet exist. However, he dared to assure that “in a space of between 5 or 10 years, the metaverse can be consolidated as it should ”.

For all this to be possible, said the manager, the collaboration and cooperation of the entire industry is required, which is still unknown, since the most important players in the sector maintain a technological career that cannot be ignored and that will very surely be present on the new path to the metaverse.

