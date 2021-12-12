Miguel Varoni’s wife explained the reason for the actor’s physical change

After the actor Miguel Varoni, recognized for his performance in the soap opera ‘Peter the scaly’ reappeared in an interview for Telemundo, and will leave his followers speechless to see the drastic change he would have undergone, now it is his wife Catherine Siachoque who responds to the questions.

Let’s remember that after Varoni appeared in the interview, there were many Internet users who they began to speculate about the reason why Miguel Varoni was seen to be very slim and finished.

Through an interview on social networks, the renowned actress Catherine Siachoque assured that her husband had lost weight due to health-related issues, which they had nothing to do with his going vegan.

“People, I clarify, everyone is saying that Miguel is so skinny because he became vegan. I would be a bone and lor that I am, is envious to see Miguel so skinny“, he commented Catherine prior to claiming that Varoni lost a lot of weight after got Coronavirus.

“I think I have never seen someone lose weight so fast, It became so dry, dry, dry and I know a friend who also became inflamed after the Covid. I tell him if he had given me, it would have been inflamed too, He was very skinny, blessed be God ”, added the pretty actress.

Furthermore, the wife of Miguel Varoni confessed that the 56-year-old interpreter He is dedicated to directing and producing fictions for the network of which he is vice president, Estudios Telemundo, so it is most likely that it will soon reveal new projects.