Mino Raiola to AS: “It is not certain that Haaland will leave this summer”

Mino Raiola wants to clarify in AS some recent statements of his made to the German television Sport 1. In them, the representative spoke of four clubs as possible destinations for Haaland in the next summer market. Raiola wishes to clarify that it was a way of talking about Haaland’s place in football being in the elite, in a world top club, but in no case that only these four clubs choose to sign him.

“The four clubs I mentioned about the future of Haaland they were just an example to say that when he leaves Borussia Dortmund, he will go to one of the top 15 clubs in Europe, “says Raiola.

The superagent also wants to clarify in AS that Haaland has not yet decided in any case his future. What’s more, as this newspaper has already published, it is not ruled out that he will reach an agreement with Borussia to continue one more season and then leave. There is nothing decided regarding the future of the Norwegian and it is something that will only be discussed at the end of this season.

Erling Haaland’s advanced stats.

BeSoccer Pro

“Now, Erling is only focused on football, on having a good season with Borussia, as happened last season. There is no negotiation with any club. And I reaffirm what I have already said, It is not certain that he will leave Borussia this summer, it may also happen a year later“, sentences the agent.

Regarding Haaland’s contractual situation, AS exclusively announced that there is no signed termination clause that allows Haaland to leave this summer for 75 million euros. However yeah There are beginning to be doubts as to whether there may be a loophole in your contract by which this clause could be activated depending on a situation that has not yet transpired. For next summer, there are three world-class forwards who will be on the market. They are Haaland himself, Lewandowski, who wants to go out and also awaits his opportunity to wear white, and Kane, from Tottenham. PSG, Manchester City and United will be looking for a great striker in the next market, but Madrid, both in the case of Haaland and Lewandowski, will have a lot to say.