MIRA Amistoso, Chile – El Salvador live via Chilevisión (CHV) and Channel 4 | Minute by minute transmission of the Chilean national team match | SPORT-TOTAL

63 ‘ST | YELLOW CARD
Kuscevic is booked in Chile. He is the third player in the match to receive a card.
60 ‘ST | CHANGE IN EL SALVADOR
Martinez enters; Portillo leaves.
59 ‘ST | The modifications are coming. Now we give you the details.
55 ‘ST | The game is going back and forth right now.
52 ‘ST | SAVIOR IS SAVED!
Very clear chance of a goal for Chile that was not a miracle goal.
50 ‘ST | No changes in both selections. They date the same players.
45 ‘ST | THE FINAL PART STARTS!
45 + 1 ‘PT | BREAK!
Chile and El Salvador draw 0-0 in an international friendly played in the United States.
45 ‘PT | The referee adds one minute of play.
43 ‘PT | El Salvador is daring in these last minutes. They arrive with danger to the arch of Chile.
40 ‘PT | We entered the final stretch of the first half. For now it remains 0-0 on the scoreboard.
35 ‘PT | UFFFFFFFFFF!
Zavala (Chile) won over the top in the El Salvador area and almost scored the first goal of the match.
33 ‘PT | The game is becoming very friction. Both squads cut the game with fouls.
29 ‘PT | UFFFFFFFFFF!
Goalkeeper Romero from El Salvador once again saves his goal from a dangerous Chilean arrival.
26 ‘PT | Nice try by Martínez for El Salvador. Central Americans also have theirs.
24 ‘PT | YELLOW CARD
Baeza is the first booked in the Chilean team.
22 ‘PT | He rejected the defense of Chile well and passed the danger.
21 ‘PT | Corner kick now for El Salvador. They all go.
20 ‘PT | If they continue at this level and with this intensity, Chile should not take long to get up on the scoreboard.
18 ‘PT | Chile has come to dominate the game. El Salvador does not have the ball and cannot progress.
16 ‘PT | It is worth mentioning that Villalobos was booked for a previous infraction. El Salvador received the first yellow card.
15 ‘PT | UFFFFFFFFFFFF!
Valencia almost surprised El Salvador. The Salvadoran team is saved.
14 ‘PT | Chile won a corner kick. All are still in offensive position.
13 ‘PT | Dangerous free kick for Chile. We will see.
10 ‘PT | WATCH OUT!
Good arrival from El Salvador that ended with a direct shot at goal. The Mapocho goalkeeper kept that ball.
9 ‘PT | It is worth mentioning that Chile presents seven modifications in relation to its last friendly against Mexico.
7 ‘PT | Suazo (Chile) advanced to the opposite field and looked for a teammate, but his pass went very long.
5 ‘PT | Both teams have already had approaches in the areas. Good start for both.
4 ‘PT | El Salvador tries to come out playing from the bottom.
2 ‘PT | Foul on Baeza in Chile. The player seems senseless.
1 ‘PT | THE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY BEGINS!
The hymns of both teams are playing!
Now, both teams are in the dressing room tunnel to enter the field of play.
From Chile they are getting up early to see their team play. Many Mapocho fans connected to the broadcast.
The match has a start date: 10:30 in Peru and 00:30 in Chile.
This was the final seconds of Chile’s warm-up. The actions start shortly.
The teams are going to go out onto the field of play. The start of the game is coming!
In a few minutes the teams will jump onto the field of play to start the friendly match.
Both teams are already finishing their pre-competitive work on the playing field.
EL SALVADOR ALIGNMENT!
Colo Colo highlights the presence of two of his footballers in Chile’s starting XI.
The Chilean fans are eager to see more youngsters in the national team. They hope this is the game.
El Salvador is already in the stadium. Shortly begins with the warm-up work.
CHILE’S OFFICIAL ALIGNMENT!
Chile is already in the stadium and is preparing for the international friendly.
El Salvador left for the stadium to face Chile.
This is how Chile’s dressing room looks at hours of the international friendly against El Salvador.
The coach of Chile, Martín Lasarte, will make several modifications in relation to the clash against Mexico just a few days ago. The idea is to test all the players called up for this mini tour of the United States.
Chile is having these friendly matches to continue its preparation for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. In January they will play this type of commitment again.
Message from El Salvador in the preview of the match against Chile.
It is worth mentioning that the Chilean team comes from equaling 2-2 with Mexico also in an international friendly played in the United States.
The Chilean team motivates its fans with this message on social networks.
“We are going to try to get some of those who entered today or some of those who did not compete to start playing. We are not going to get away from the idea of continuing to add information, experience, “added the Uruguayan strategist.
These were the postcards of the training of El Salvador prior to the duel against Chile for the international friendly
Martín Lasarte, who was questioned at various times during the qualifying round, spoke about the rival: “The information is relative, perhaps El Salvador has a more real component, which is the team that usually plays, unlike Mexico, since its players they play in the local environment ”.
The Chilean press assures that several players who were not present in the 2-2 draw against Mexico will have a chance. The objective is to find variants for the four remaining dates of the Playoffs.
The game is the second that the Chilean team has in its preparation for the January qualifying match, where they will face Argentina at home, with the obligation to add, since a defeat would leave them practically without possibilities in the playoffs either.
Welcome! Do not miss the minute by minute of the match between Chile vs. El Salvador for a new friendly before the double date of Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. Follow him via El Comercio.
66 ‘ST | CHANGES IN CHILE
Montecinos, Morales, Montes and Parra enter; Zavala, Valencia, Yañez and Méndez leave.