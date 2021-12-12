Miss Universe 2021: Schedules and where to see the final for different countries | People | Entertainment

The Miss Universe Latin America contest can be seen from 19:00 PM on Sunday, December 12.

The 70th edition of the Miss Universe comes to an end this Sunday, December 12, and will take place for the first time in Israel, where the 80 candidates in the world will compete to be crowned the most beautiful woman on Earth.

When is Miss Universe 2021?

The event will take place on December 13 in Israel, but due to the time difference we will see it on Sunday, December 12 from 7:00 p.m. (Ecuador time).

What time does the Miss Universe 2021 start?

The program that lasts three hours will be hosted by the American comedian and television host Steve Harvey. For the Latin American public, the conductors will be Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente, accompanied by Alix Aspe and Carlos Adyan, in a broadcast that will be carried out by Telemundo television.

Miss Universe 2021 schedules by countries

Time of Miss Universe 2021 in Ecuador

Ecuador: 19:00

Time of Miss Universe 2021 in Mexico

Mexico: 18:00

Miss Universe 2021 time in Chile

Chile: 19:00

Time of Miss Universe 2021 in Argentina

Argentina: 21:00

Miss Universe 2021 time in Colombia

Colombia: 19:00

Time of Miss Universe 2021 in Venezuela

Venezuela: 18:00

Time of Miss Universe 2021 in the United States

United States: 4:00 PM (Pacific Time), 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Time of Miss Universe 2021 in Spain

Spain: 01:00 on December 13

Where to see the Miss Universe 2021?

Fans can watch it live at 7:00 p.m. in Ecuador through the TNT signal, or it can be tuned in via streaming on the RCN Channel’s YouTube channel. In addition, it will be shared through the Telemundo signal on its website, which will have full coverage of all the events prior to the competition.

Telemundo, a paid television channel that has had complete coverage of all the events prior to the competition, will also simultaneously broadcast the event on its website, on the channel of Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube, and in the app Telemundo, available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Who won the Miss Universe 2020?

The 69th version of Miss Universe took place in May of this year due to the Covid pandemic. 19. Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa crowned Andrea Meza from Mexico What Miss Universe 2020.