Miss Universe 2021: Who are the Latina representatives?

Getty Contestants from the Miss Universe pageant visit the Tower of David Museum in the ancient citadel of Jerusalem, near the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem, on November 30, 2021.

Latin queens have always been women who have stood out in the Miss Universe pageants, and in this 2021 favoritism for them is no exception. In the last 15 years, the honorable title to the most beautiful woman in the universe has remained in the hands of some Latin American who with her beauty of exotic features, slender and curved bodies, but above all with great intelligence, and overwhelming personalities, they have wowed the jury panel.

By the way, this edition, number 70, has at the head of the list as favorites to take the scepter and crown of this reign, the representatives of Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, the Brazilian model and actress Teresa Santos and the Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colon.

Now, not everything is said, and so that you know the other Latin representatives to Miss Universe 2021, here we give you important aspects of each of them.

Meet the Latin candidates for Miss Universe 2021

Miss Peru 2021, Yely Rivera: He is 25 years old. He graduated from business administration and marketing, and has a talent for singing.

Miss Universe Colombia 2021, Valeria Ayos: Valeria Ayos is a Cartagena woman who has shown resilience, because a year ago she could not participate in the beauty contest due to the COVID-19 virus and this year she swept by taking the title to represent her country in Miss Universe.

Miss Argentina 2021, Julieta García: Juliet, 22, is an international model and studies psychology. Help people who have addiction problems.

Miss Bolivia 2021, Nahemi Uequin Antelo: Nahemi studied in Germany and undertook work for women’s rights and to combat femicides in Bolivia. He is 20 years old.

Miss Brazil 2021, Teresa Santos: Teresa Santos at 23 years of age studies piscology and has a jewelry venture. She had previously been crowned at Miss Ceará 2021 and Miss Ceará 2018, and was placed as the second runner-up at Miss Brazil 2018.

Miss Chile 2021, Antonia Figueroa: He is 25 years old and fluent in four languages. She has excelled in her country in various sports, especially Taekwondo, being a black belt and regional champion.

Miss Costa Rica 2021, Valeria Rees: He studies law and wants to graduate from this career and also in psychology. She suffered from anorexia and that is why now at 28 she helps women with this eating disorder.

Miss Dominican Republic 2021, Debbie Aflalo: He is 28 years old. He studied international relations and graduated with honors. Now, he is doing a master’s degree in international trade. One particular piece of information is that she is the daughter of a high-ranking former Israeli military.

Miss Ecuador 2021, Susy Sacoto Mendoza: Born in the capital of the Manabí province, Portoviejo. At 24 years old, she is a lawyer and a medical student at the Espiritu Santo University of Specialties (UEES) in Guayaquil. In addition, he is a soprano with marked piano studies.

Miss El Salvador 2021, Alejandra Gavidia: He studied a master’s degree in political and image consulting and is now doing his second master’s degree. He is 25 years old.

Miss Guatemala 2021, Dannia Guevara Morfin: Have 24 years. He studies law and works to help children with malnutrition.

Miss Honduras 2021, Rose Meléndez: He was born in El Limón, department of Colón, in northern Honduras. He speaks Spanish and English. At 27 years old and with a promising career, Rose does not forget her past when she walked barefoot in her community. Over time, he had to go to live in San Pedro Sula, Cortés, where he studied and was able to graduate.

Miss Mexico 2021, Debora Hallal: He is 25 years old. He waged a fight so that people suffering from hypothyroidism love themselves. She hopes to be able to achieve the title as did her successor Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020.

Miss Nicaragua 2021, Allison Wassmers: She is a professional model and studied graphic design. Wassmer was born in Managua on April 20, 1995 (26 years old). She started working at the young age of 16, owns a business, and has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Central American University of Managua. In 2015 he joined Joyas Esther in Managua as a community manager.

Miss Panama 2021, Brenda Smith: She studied journalism and cultural studies and is a presenter. Brenda Smith, is a 27-year-old model, was born in the United States, but has Panamanian and Mexican nationality through her father and mother, respectively.

Miss Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferreira He is 22 years old. She is a recognized model in her country and internationally.

Miss Puerto Rico 2021, Michelle Marie Colon: Study a dual major in biology and premedicine. At the age of 21, his dream is to pursue a career in medicine and specialize in dermatology.

Miss Venezuela 2021, Luiseth Materán: He is 25 years old. She studied communications with a BA and graduated with honors.

