Mission Impossible? Ceiba fans believe that Vida can eliminate Olimpia in the second leg

2021-12-11

Life is face this Saturday anOlympia looking for his pass to the final of the TOrneo Opening 2021 and in La Ceiba they believe they are capable of accomplishing the feat.

However, the coconut box will have to equalize the series (2-0) or overcome the score to knock down the meringues in the semifinal and go on to fight for the title against Real Spain or Motagua, teams that dispute their ticket in the other key.

A few hours before the start of the game (7:00 pm) in the Municipal Stadium Ceibeño, in the streets and businesses de La Ceiba They only talk about football in the hope that the coconut trees will be victorious in their fourth semi-final against the lions.

“We have faith in the team that we can tie and with that qualify, but we must see tomorrow how it behaves on the field,” said Juan Oliva, one of the employees of a town in the city.

Elder Padilla also expressed his opinion that “as a fan of the best team, we expect a win. The fans are excited. The team has been showing good football ”.

However, for Félix Martínez, a bolero for more than 20 years and soccer fans, he sees classification as impossible.

See: Transfers: Shaking in Honduras, Real Sociedad rescinds the Italian DT and Edwin Rodríguez is news