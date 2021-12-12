Mission Impossible? Ceiba fans believe that Vida can eliminate Olimpia in the second leg

2021-12-11
Life is face this Saturday anOlympia looking for his pass to the final of the TOrneo Opening 2021 and in La Ceiba they believe they are capable of accomplishing the feat.
However, the coconut box will have to equalize the series (2-0) or overcome the score to knock down the meringues in the semifinal and go on to fight for the title against Real Spain or Motagua, teams that dispute their ticket in the other key.
A few hours before the start of the game (7:00 pm) in the Municipal Stadium Ceibeño, in the streets and businesses de La Ceiba They only talk about football in the hope that the coconut trees will be victorious in their fourth semi-final against the lions.
“We have faith in the team that we can tie and with that qualify, but we must see tomorrow how it behaves on the field,” said Juan Oliva, one of the employees of a town in the city.
Elder Padilla also expressed his opinion that “as a fan of the best team, we expect a win. The fans are excited. The team has been showing good football ”.
However, for Félix Martínez, a bolero for more than 20 years and soccer fans, he sees classification as impossible.
“I am making all the Ceibeño fans aware that they go to the stadium because the only thing that Vida will have left will be the box office, but if they are dreaming that they will win, they should be careful because they are asleep. You won’t easily score two goals against Olympia. Let’s forget about that, ”he blurted out.
THE CHARACTER OF THE MOMENT
José Isidro, the popular character known as “Chilo” is the faithful animator and author of the famous porra “Put Life on it, pa, pa, that you can”, “Kill it Life …”.
Today we have found him in the central square of La Ceiba with signs of enthusiasm and faith in the preview of the most important match of the year for the Reds.
“We have it, we are going to do it, we are in La Ceiba and we want that. I know we do it, we can do it, it all depends on us. I became Life for mom and dad; I have suffered a lot for Life, but I don’t feel bad, I feel happy. I tell the footballers that it is the last game, for us it is to reach a final. I smell coconut and smoke, they are two teams from the coast that I want to see fighting in the final, “he said with a mask of happiness.
YOUR PLAYER
The coconut fans acclaim and brand Luis Palma as the benchmark to face Olimpia with his strength to collect free throws, assists and ability to break through defensive lines.
“It has been good, but we demand a little more from him. In general, the whole team row to the same side. We hope that tomorrow we will achieve the result ”, mentioned Miguel Cálix
Life They have never qualified for the final with the new playoff and league format and this time in their best season in their history, they hope to achieve the feat.