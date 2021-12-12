Napoli vs Empoli (0-1): Summary | Those of Chucky Lozano stumble

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Napoli collapses in the A series and it is that the whole of the Mexican Hirving lozano added his third game without a victory and his second loss in a row at home, now 1-0 at the hands of a Empoli who arrived with the role of victim.

And so it was seen in the process of the game, because the visitors were planted in the Diego Maradona Stadium with the mission of holding zero in this clash on Date 17, counting on the great performance of the goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Lorenzo Insigne, who took the place of the injured Piotr Zielinski, Chucky Lozano and Elif elmas they tried their luck with shots that Vicario rejected over and over again.

The Mexican soccer player could be part of the game after it was ruled out that he had suffered a concussion in the confrontation against him. Leicester city on the UEFA Europa League, but could not meet again with the goal.

Both with luck

The minutes passed and the Empoli was met with the win score courtesy of Patrick Cutrone, but this fell in an atypical way, as a defender cleared his head with the misfortune that he hit the striker’s neck and embedded himself in the cabin of David ospina.

The defeat leaves the Napoli in fourth position with 36 points after 17 games; ahead are the Atalanta, Inter de Milan Y AC Milan.