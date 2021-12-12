New airport, 100 days from operating and only with 3 airlines

Just 100 days after its inauguration, the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) It has a physical advance close to 80%, but only three airlines have confirmed that they will operate in the terminal: Volaris, Viva Aerobus and Conviasa.

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) operates with 23 airlines, six are Mexican and 17 foreign. That is, the AIFA it only has 13%.

Considered the main airline in the country by passenger volume, Volaris announced its decision to operate commercial flights from AIFA, starting on March 21, 2022, when the terminal will be inaugurated.

The cities that Volaris is going to reach are Tijuana and Cancun, both with daily frequencies.

The low-cost airline will maintain its operations in the AICM and the routes from the AIFA will be additional to its current offer.

Volaris said that its interest in operating in St. Lucia It is because in the immediate area of ​​the airport there is a market of 4.8 million potential customers.

“The broad knowledge of the segment of those who visit friends and family, our leadership in the Mexican domestic market and experience in operational safety were key in the decision to reach a new destination to continue democratizing air transport in Mexico,” said Enrique Beltranena , CEO of Volaris.

Meanwhile, Viva Aerobus will fly to Monterrey and Guadalajara from Santa Lucia.

The two destinations will offer a daily flight with a price of 304 pesos for a single trip, including TUA.

To facilitate passenger transport to AIFA, Viva Aerobus will offer a bus service that will take you from the airport to the Central de Autobuses del Norte in Mexico City and vice versa, for 75 pesos.

“Start a commercial operation in the Felipe Angeles airport It responds to the growing demand that has been registered in recent years in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

“We see an opportunity in this region and we will be there to offer passengers the best service with the youngest and most modern fleet, with the lowest prices,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, General Director of Viva Aerobus.

The third firm that has already confirmed its presence in Santa Lucia is the Venezuelan Conviasa.

It will start operations in the AIFA in May 2022, with the intention of expanding its routes between Venezuela and Mexico.

Currently, Conviasa operates the Caracas-Cancún-Caracas route, and plans to reach Toluca.

“Both countries have benefits that attract the attention of travelers and generate rapprochement with the Aztec public, encouraging receptive tourism to Venezuelan destinations,” said Conviasa in September.

There is a fourth airline interested in operating in the AIFA: Aeromar, but it is still evaluating it.

Aeromar faces financial problems and is on strike for January due to its flight attendants, for which it has not made an official announcement.

Foreign companies

Sources close to the AIFA certification process detailed that any airline that wishes to offer national or international flights can operate in Saint Lucia.

However, if a Mexican airline wants to offer a flight to the United States from the AIFA, it cannot do so due to the restriction that exists to expand operations in the American Union, due to the downgrading to Category 2 of civil aviation by the Federal Aviation Administration of that country (FAA).

But if a US firm wants to operate in Saint Lucia, it can.

“They just need the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to review passenger security procedures.

“It is not that they have to evaluate the airport in aeronautical terms, it is done in terms of security to avoid acts of terrorism,” the source explained to THE UNIVERSAL.

If a foreign airline such as Iberia from Spain, Lufthansa from Germany, Avianca de Colombia or Copa de Panamá is interested in operating in the AIFA, it can do so, since the certification by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency of Mexico (AFAC) means that the airport complies with the processes established by the Organization of International Civil Aviation (ICAO) for the operation of aerodromes.

Chronology



After the cancellation of the Texcoco work, the construction of the AIFA began.

Dec 20, 2019

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announces that the new terminal will be in charge of the Sedena.

Oct 17, 2019

The President gives the starting signal to the construction works of the airport located in Santa Lucia.

April 6, 2020

It is published in the DOF that AIFA providers can continue to operate despite the health contingency.

December 8, 2021

The President issues a decree to enable the AIFA as an international civil airport, for public and private service.

Connectivity

A few days ago, the International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English) highlighted the lack of access routes to get to the Felipe Ángeles.

“In a city of the magnitude of Mexico City, several roads, entry and exit roads will be required in order to access the airport to make it competitive in the future,” he said. Peter Cerdá, regional vice president for the Americas of the association.

IATA commented that, at the airport level, it does not have any concern, as the new airport has good infrastructure.

