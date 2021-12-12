New and unforgivable draw for Barça on the time in El …

FC Barcelona got an unforgivable draw at El Sadar. Again, the shortcomings of the team are confirmed, which is on an irregular path, with many obstacles and few solutions. However, in Pamplona a player has appeared who aims to be decisive like few others: Ez Abde. All the danger of the Catalans passed through his boots and he was rewarded with a goal that ‘saved’ his team in the second half, after Nico González’s initial goals and García’s almost immediate draw. Ávila tied at the last minute to ‘punish’ the Blaugrana.

Xavi’s ‘plan’ is repeated game after game, with the Catalans dominating from the beginning, being incisive but without generating danger to ‘break’ the rival area. History repeated itself in Pamplona, ​​where it was an association ‘made in La Masia’ that gave visitors a momentary advantage. Gavi saw Nico’s uncheck, who controlled perfectly and with mettle to open the scoring before the departure of Herrera in the heart of the area. A bit for the quiet, but it didn’t last long.

Two minutes later the reaction and reality bath arrived for the Catalans. Osasuna took advantage of a free kick hanging from the right so that David García appeared, completely alone, to finish off with a sensational header and beat Ter Stegen No problem. Since then, the party became more balanced beyond the ‘flashes’ of Ez Abde on the left, who kept the Catalans alive.

The problem for Xavi’s men was that the pressure and intensity of the locals was creating many problems when creating plays. Barça was ‘off’ and without ideas, but Abde left several plays in the first half to try to unbalance the rival defense, before the disappearance of Dembélé. First he went from the outside to the inside, driving, to take a shot from the front that went wide. Shortly after he had a raid that ended with a closed center that Herrera blocked.

In minute 34 he signed a play, by himself, to try to contribute something to a dull team. He drove as he pleased, without finding companions. He despaired of the entire Osasuna defense and ended up sending a forced cross from the baseline that did not find a spiker. The Barça returned to have an opportunity, with a direct lack of Dembélé who blocked Herrera from ‘miracle’, but the play was not worth offside of Umtiti.

Abde la ló … but it was insufficient

At the beginning of the second half, Barça tried again to dominate and there was a prize, but with a controversy included. Osasuna joined the attack and a clearance by Gavi ended up in the hand of Sergio Busquets. The ‘rojillos’ claimed a penalty, but Munuera pointed out that it was involuntary. The play continued with a counterattack from the Catalans so that Dembélé crossed to the far post, where Ez Abde appeared to burst it with a volley to the squad. The VAR reviewed the play and the goal ended up on the scoreboard for Barça to breathe.

Nine minutes later, Dembélé was about to ‘wet’. The Frenchman went out of the band inwards and took a shot with a thread in search of the far post. A ‘Dembouz’ lacked a few centimeters and precision for the ball to enter Herrera’s goal. Barça wanted to sleep the game to avoid surprises, but without proposing near the Herrera area, against an Osasuna who wanted more in his field.

The game was at a standstill, but with the ‘rojillos’ more plugged in, against a Barça with very few ideas. Those of Arrasate were dumping all the offensive ‘power’, but without bothering Ter Stegen. The culés only breathed when Busquets and De Jong appeared in circulation, but the ball resisted the culés, who again suffered a ‘blow’ with a possible injury to Dembélé after trying to close Budimir’s shot, ‘doing’ Right side.

Punishment about the time of Osasuna

In 86 ‘came the surprise and punishment for a Barça that never closed their games. Coutinho went to the front to touch the ball before Moncayola finished off, the ball was dead in the front and it was broken by Chimy. He played in Umtitu and is adjusted to the stick for the tie. A new reality bath for a Barça team that doesn’t get up, not even with Xavi Hernández.

It is an insufficient draw for Barça. The situation in LaLiga looks increasingly complicated and solutions do not seem to arrive. TOAt the same time, the Catalans are with 24 points, in eighth position, and with a whole ‘life’ behind Real Madrid. The culés need a whole ‘revolution’ to save this season … and it can be even more gray.

Technical index card of the party: Osasuna 2-2 FC Barcelona

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Nacho Vidal (min. 74,, Moncayola, Torró, Kike Barja (min. 69, Brasanac), Manu Sánchez Rubén García (min. 69, Budimir) and Kike García (min. . 69 ‘, Ávila)

Sergio Herrera, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Nacho Vidal (min. 74,, Moncayola, Torró, Kike Barja (min. 69, Brasanac), Manu Sánchez Rubén García (min. 69, Budimir) and Kike García (min. . 69 ‘, Ávila) FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Umtiti; Busquets, De Jong, Nico (min. 74, Mingueza), Gavi; Dembélé (min. 81 ‘Coutinho), Luuk de Jong and Ez Abde (min. 90 + 2’ Ferran).

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Umtiti; Busquets, De Jong, Nico (min. 74, Mingueza), Gavi; Dembélé (min. 81 ‘Coutinho), Luuk de Jong and Ez Abde (min. 90 + 2’ Ferran). Referee: Martínez Munuera.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the seventeenth day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022.

Match corresponding to the seventeenth day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. Goals of the match: 0-1, Nico González (min. 12); 1-1, David García (min. 14); 1-2, Abde (min. 49); 2-2, Chimy Ávila (min. 86).

