New York City FC avoids a decade without titles in the state by winning the MLS Cup 2021

February 5, 2022, was going to be a decade without New York City team titles. However, MLS’s New York City FC ended a long drought in the state. From there on out in the other leagues it is a fact that New York will not have a title.

February 5, 2012 was the last time New York had celebrated with one of their teams. It was the surprising Giants when they defeated the Tom Brady Patriots. From that moment on, a gray era for institutions began, which ended at the hands of NYCFC.

The Big Apple celebrates again



Teams like Buffalo Bills, Brooklyn Nets and New York Yankees were the big favorites to break the drought in 2021, however, none of the three could in the end even make it to the final.



The Nets were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bucks, who would ultimately be the NBA champions after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

The Buffalo Bills were close, too. They reached the final of the American Conference, but could not against the Kansas City Chiefs, who would be crowned in the AFC, but later lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Finally, the Yankees were eliminated this year in the wild-card round to the Red Sox, while last year they lost in the Division Series to the Rays. Bronx squad has been unable to win the World Series for 12 years