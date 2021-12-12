New York expands mandatory vaccination to private sector workers

The city of New York will impose the vaccine against covid-19 to private sector workers at the end of December, a “preventive” measure that has no precedent in the country, according to the mayor, Bill de Blasio, in a television interview.

De Blasio intervened in the “Morning Joe” program, on the MSNBC channel, to publicize new restrictive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, among which the mandate of vaccination for the private sector stands out, which comes a few months after it was It will apply to the public sector.

Vaccination policies will be updated to require two doses instead of one to enter restaurants and other places

“In New York we have decided to make a preemptive strike and really do something bold to stop the growth of covid and the dangers it is causing us all. Today we are going to announce a pioneering measure in the nation,” explained the mayor, who will offer a press conference later. The mandatory vaccination for the private sector will take effect on December 27, he said.

De Blasio added that the city’s vaccination policies will be updated that same day so that two doses are required instead of one to be able to enter the interior of restaurants and other places, as had been requested since last August.

He also announced that the city will require proof of vaccination so that children between 5 and 11 years old can access the interior of restaurants, entertainment establishments and gyms.

In the interview, the mayor expressed his concern about the omicron variant, on which he considered that there is “community transmission” in the big city, which represents “additional challenges” in the face of the current spread of the delta variant in the winter season and of family reunions.