Nico puts Barcelona to win over Osasuna in El Sadar

2021-12-12

3 & # 39; The game has started quietly for Barcelona, ​​the culé team knows that it is obliged to win. THE MATCH BETWEEN OSASUNA AND BARCELONA STARTS! CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS: BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Umtiti, Piqué, Araujo, Ez Abde, Busquets, Nico, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Dembélé and Luuk de Jong.

OSASUNA: Sergio Herrera, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Nacho Vidal, Moncayola, Torró, Kike Barja, Manu Sánchez Rubén García and Kike García. THE PREVIOUS Barcelona seeks the reaction against Osasuna, after its elimination in the Champions League. The tough 3-0 defeat against Bayern on Wednesday in the Champions League, marked the second consecutive defeat for Barça after falling 1-0 with Betis at the Camp Nou last weekend, since Xavi Hernández took over the Barça team.