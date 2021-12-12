Nico puts Barcelona to win over Osasuna in El Sadar

2021-12-12
3 & # 39; The game has started quietly for Barcelona, the culé team knows that it is obliged to win.
THE MATCH BETWEEN OSASUNA AND BARCELONA STARTS!
CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS:
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Umtiti, Piqué, Araujo, Ez Abde, Busquets, Nico, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Dembélé and Luuk de Jong.
OSASUNA: Sergio Herrera, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Nacho Vidal, Moncayola, Torró, Kike Barja, Manu Sánchez Rubén García and Kike García.
THE PREVIOUS
Barcelona seeks the reaction against Osasuna, after its elimination in the Champions League.
Florentino was right: Sergio Ramos is out again at PSG
The tough 3-0 defeat against Bayern on Wednesday in the Champions League, marked the second consecutive defeat for Barça after falling 1-0 with Betis at the Camp Nou last weekend, since Xavi Hernández took over the Barça team.
“This must be a turning point. Today a new stage begins. Do not settle for this, because Barça does not deserve to be where it is today, “said Xavi after the defeat in Munich.
And Benzema? Lineup of Real Madrid vs Atlético
The meeting against Osasuna on Sunday is shaping up to be a new opportunity to react and a resounding victory could be the best remedy for a team in need of morale.
Probable lineups:
Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz, Manu Sánchez; Brasanac, Moncayola, Lucas Torró; Chimy Ávila / Rubén García / Kike García and Budimir
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, Eric García / Dest, Mingueza / Álex Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Nico González; Gavi, Dembélé and Abde / Coutinho
Hour: 9:15 AM
Transmit: Sky Sports