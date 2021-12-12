Offer for this high-end Xiaomi with Snapdragon 888 and 108 MP camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G falls to 479 euros on Amazon, a very good price for a high-end with Snapdragon 888.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G stars in one of the best deals of the day in Amazon. This spectacular high-end Xiaomi, with Snapdragon 888 5G inside, plummets to the 479 euros. We are not talking about any offer, we are talking about a 170 euro discount compared to the original price of the 8GB + 128GB version.

After analyzing the price of the Mi 11i 5G in other stores, we can confirm that Amazon is the cheapest at the moment. For example, in the Xiaomi store is also on sale, but only goes down to 499.99 euros. This is a great opportunity if you are looking to buy a high-end mobile at the best price, because you will enjoy all the power of the most advanced processor Snapdragon and other leading-edge features on the market.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G with 170 euros discount

The design is the first section in which we see that the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is a high-end mobile, mainly because of its nice black back made of glass. Although its weight is close to 200 grams, the terminal is very comfortable in the hands. In addition, its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz, of good quality.

As we saw in the analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G achieves excellent performance, whatever the task at hand. This good performance also has a lot to do with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its factory operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and it will update to MIUI 13 and Android 12 soon.

One of the characteristics that stands out the most in the extensive technical sheet of the terminal is the 108 MP main camera, which obtains photographs with good level of detail. In addition, it also has an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 20 MP.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G mounts a 4,520 mAh battery that can offer autonomy greater than a day and a half of use. When going through the charger, the 33W fast charge allows you to only have to be connected for about 50 minutes. There is no lack of the side fingerprint reader, NFC connectivity or Dolby Atmos sound.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

