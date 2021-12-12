Olga Wornat assured that Vicente Fernández Jr. complained about his controversial book

In the midst of the controversy that was unleashed by the publication of the book ‘The Last King’, the author Olga Wornat declared that she is not afraid of a possible lawsuit and that she feels safe with her work that she carried out on the life of Vicente Fernández.

The Argentine journalist gave an interview for the morning ‘Hoy’, which was conducted by Juan José Origel and Raúl Araiza. The Argentine commented that in recent days she was contacted by one of the sons of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, who assured that he claimed her for the information she released in the unauthorized biography of her father.

Olga said that as soon as she heard Vicente Fernández Jr.’s opinion, she asked him if he had already read the book, to which he replied that he had not.

“Vicente Jr. communicated with me, with whom I exchanged messages three days ago and he told me… before he used to give me a name and, at this moment, he began to talk to me about you; He tells me ‘Ma’am how much defamation’. I will not allow him or anyone to tell me my defamer or liar, “he said.

The journalist said that she is not afraid of being sued because she fully trusts the evidence she has and has everything to verify everything she said in her book.

“I am not afraid of lawsuits, I always stand up and go where I have to go, I have evidence, I have testimonies, I am absolutely sure of what I wrote, this minimum check by three sources and there is a lot of information that was left out that she was tremendously strong and I left her out because she just can’t check well ”, he mentioned.

And he added: “I believe that there are no untouchables and there should be no untouchables, I believe that idols must be counted, they must be counted as human beings that they are, they must be counted with their chiaroscuro, with their virtues, with their stumbling blocks … Today everyone in Jalisco tells me: ‘We knew it, but we didn’t want to publish it ”.