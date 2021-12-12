Olimpia falls to Vida, but the global scoreboard gets him to the Grand Final of Apertura-2021!

2021-12-11

Olympia suffered a lot to get the ticket to the Grand Final of the Opening 2021 of the Honduras National League. Los albos, despite having lost 2-1 against him Life, relied on the global scoreboard (3-2) to access the last round of the championship. The Life He was aggressive at the beginning of the duel, but fell in football in the complement stage. He lacked courage to advance the tie against a Olympia It didn’t look quite right. The game was quite electric from the opening whistle. The red coconut trees began to embarrass the Olympia with advances on the left side of Luis Palma, who was the one who scored the first goal of the game. At minute 6 ‘Palma ate yards from the left sector and with a distraction from the Olympian defense, the player defined with his right leg already Edrick menjivar the ball went to the side and the Ceibeño exploded.

It was a swing of plays. The boys of Pedro Troglio They became nervous but as time went by, they joined the game. Christian altamirano He tried it with a shoe that took paint off the crossbar. After that, at 17 ‘ Jerry Bengtson, with his impeccable scoring nose, he caught the ball inside the area and after shaking off the defender’s mark Bryan barrios, he finished off Marco, in the first instance ‘Pipo’ López He covered the shot but left the round bouncing and the gunner did not forgive and put the tie. The collation in Ceiba it was very exciting. Life attacked and Olympia he defended himself and vice versa. Football is complicated because when Old Leon was better, the local team appeared again to put the advantage in the game.

Juan Pablo Montes, in offensive work, he found himself with the loose ball and before a fumble of Eddie hernandez, only defined 2-1 in favor of Life and the advantage returned to the board for those of Fernando Mira. The coconut tree table made the meringue area tighten, it was a whirlwind and that’s how the first half ended. Angel Tejeda failed a couple of actions against Edrick Menjívar. Before the whistle of the start of the complementary stage, the lights went out in the Ceibeño, as is customary, and the match suffered a delay of about 10 minutes. Already in the second half the spirits fell, the Life came in spent and Olympia just driving the scoreboard at will. A BLESSED SECOND TIME OF LIFE In the second half a Life more incisive and tightening Olympia with a simple slogan; look for the goal of the classification to the Grand Final. But inexplicably the spirits and momentum of the Life She fell apart. The red club looked tired Luis Palma he collapsed in the mood and in the end came out of change.