Only Marathón and Motagua have come back to Olimpia in the semifinals

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The balance is in favor of Olimpia for the second leg of the semifinals this Saturday against Vida in La Ceiba (7:30 pm) after beating them 2-0 in the first leg at the National Stadium. And it is that the Lion knows how to handle the advantage after winning by two goals difference in the first leg of the semifinals. On six previous occasions, he advanced to the grand final four times, only failed twice. El Viejo León left Marathón on the road in the 2002-2003 Apertura Tournament, Platense in the 2005-2006 Apertura, the Victory for the 2010-2011 Apertura and the UPN Wolves in the 2018-2019 Clausura.

Marathón and Motagua know what it is to eliminate Olimpia at this crossroads and mark a precedent for Life. For the Clausura 2006-2007 tournament, the Green Monster beat him to Olimpia and with a 2-2 aggregate, everything was defined on penalties, with the Sampedrano team celebrating their ticket to the final. For the Apertura 2017-2018, the whites hit first 2-0 against Motagua and in the return, the Blue Cyclone won 3-1, for better position in the standings the Eagles were installed in the decisive games for the title. Vida has a precedent in these instances, for the Apertura 2003-2004 tournament they defeated Real España 3-1 in the first leg, but in the second leg they lost 3-0 and the Aurinegros passed the round.