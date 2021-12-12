Opa Nutresa and Sura: the lawyers behind the millionaire business – Investigative Unit

The family Gilinski and the Antioqueño Business Group (GEA) They complete 27 days twisted into a millionaire economic pulse.

First was the takeover bid (takeover bid) for up to 62.62 percent of Nourishes, the giant of processed foods in Colombia, with a presence in Latin America. Then they entered to bid head-on for 31.68 percent of the shares of the Sura Group.

The claims on their companies led the GEA to launch an aggressive campaign that has included since the Gilinskis slammed the door of its subsidiary Argos (owner of 9.83 percent of Nutresa), by not accepting the takeover bid, up to the search for other strategic partners for Sura and for Argos himself.

Shadow Advisors

Behind the struggle there are powerful law firms that have been discreetly advising each of the movements in this million-dollar economic battle.

EL TIEMPO established that although the visible face of takeover bids is Jaime Gilinski and its partners –Royal Group, Abu Dhabi-, the signature Gomez Pinzón It appears in several of the trades that have reached the financial authorities of the country.

It is a firm that has also been behind large businesses such as privatization of Isagén (2016) and the issuance of bonds by Grupo Aval (2012).

In fact, it appears to invoice in 2020 about 68,000 million pesos.

José Luis Suárez Parra, managing partner of Gómez Pinzón. Photo: Private file.

This newspaper established that Jose Luis Suarez Parra, managing partner of Gomez Pinzón, has been in charge of direct advice to Jaime Gilinski in each of the movements to get hold of two of the most important files of the GEA.

Suárez has been in 95 percent of the shareholder democratization processes that have been carried out in Colombia, such as that of Ecopetrol and ISA.

“They are accompanied by a american law firm who has advised Jaime Gilinski on this issue since 2019, “a person close to the case told EL TIEMPO.

The Michelsen case

Sergio Michelsen Jaramillo, partner at Brigard Urrutia. Photo: Private file.

On the side of the GEA appears Brigard Urrutia, which in 2020 had a turnover of about 135,000 million pesos in consultancies.

He was also behind the sale of the Citibank to Scotiabank of its private banking and consumer businesses in Colombia in 2018.

Sergio Michelsen Jaramillo, partner of Brigard Urrutia, is also a member of the board of directors of Sura.

It is the same lawyer who advised SAB Miller in the acquisition of Bavaria S. A., considered one of the largest economic mergers, which was around 7.8 billion dollars.

But Michelsen also appeared, until a few weeks ago, in the board of directors of a company linked to the Gilinskis: the Semana Group.

For some, it could be a clear conflict of interest to be defined at the extraordinary meeting of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana, scheduled for December 9, at 9 in the morning, at the headquarters of the Plaza Mayor convention center, in Medellín.

The ladies of the GEA

Mariana Posse, member of Posse Herrera Ruiz. Photo: Private file.

Nutresa has also made use of the major leagues of law to face the Gilinski bet.

Your bedside advisor on the subject is Mariana Posse, former advisor to JP Morgan Chase in the creation of financial entities. In addition, he advised Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana on the ordinary bond issuance program.

His signature is called Posse Herrera Ruiz, to which they attribute the ‘transaction of the year’, in 2020. It is the debtor loan for 2.45 billion dollars of Latam Airlines in which Qatar Airways is listed.

On the side of Argos, which has assumed a key role in this multi-million dollar bid, appears JP Morgan, investment bank. It was his office in London that directly advised the Grupo Argos board of directors in the valuation study of the Gilinski offer on Nutresa.

He also went to Ernst & Young, known as EY, to study the proposed sustainability and impact model.

Claudia Barrero, belongs to the firm Philippi Prieto Carrizosa-Ferrero DU & Uría. Photo: Private file.

One of the largest consulting firms in the Netherlands also plays on the Argos team –KPMG– as well as other accounting firms.

In addition, Claudia Barrero, an expert in the stock market, appears as one of her lawyers. Barrero belongs to the firm Philippi Prieto Carrizosa-Ferrero DU & Uría.

In addition, he advised Avianca Holdings in a convertible loan for 250 million dollars.

With that lineup of major league counsel and lawyers, the GEA seeks to block the way to the claims of the Gilinski Group.

The most recent movement was to go out and deny that they were hindering the Nutresa bid, as some versions pointed out.

The Pension and Severance Fund Protection (under Sura’s control) would be limiting the legal term to decide whether to sell their Nutresa shares. But Protección clarified: “In no scenario have we hindered or will we hinder the decisions related to the Nutresa takeover bid”. And he assured that he sent the message “exclusively to the clients of the portfolio of” Actions Nutresa “of the voluntary pension fund”.

The bidding so far begins.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com@UInvestigativaET