Origin of the “Shadow Toll” ?: cost and controversies

With the announcement of the president Luis Abinader having reached an amicable agreement to end the “controversial” and “controversial” concession contract for the Samaná Highway or better known as “Shadow toll”, a cycle of expenses not very clear would close.

The referral “Shadow toll” It has its origin in the government of former President Leonel Fernández for the year 1999 while with the call for the tender.

In 2001, Hipólito Mejía as president he awarded the work under the management of Miguel Vargas, at the head of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (SEOPC).

For 2002 the National Congress He approved it and in 2005 its execution began, with Leonel Fernández being president again.

Officially began operating on December 12, 2008, equally in management of Leonel Fernandez. Since then called “shadow toll”.

The controversial highway that facilitates access to several provinces between these Samana has as official name John paul ii.

cost

The contract was signed for the amount of US $ 125,516,542 on July 18, 2001 between Vargas Maldonado and the representative of the concessionaire, Luis Fernando Jaramillo Correa.

Regarding the total term of the contract, this would be 33 years and three months, with the first three working months being the term for the settlement of the contract, three years for the execution of the work and the remaining 30 years would be dedicated to operation and maintenance. of the highway at the hands of the private entity.

Likewise, and it is the controversial detail of the contract, it provided that “If the value corresponding to the income from toll collection during two months of full operation is less than the guaranteed income for this period, the Grantor (Dominican Government) will compensate the difference to the Concessionaire”.

From that moment, the referred clause opened the doors to guaranteeing the so-called “shadow toll”, with the aim of “maintaining the economic balance of the project”. It was also approved in the minutes signed in August 2005 and January 2006 by the former Secretary of Public Works, Manuel de Jesús (Freddy) Pérez, during the mandate of Leonel Fernández.

Only in the state budget for 2022, pending approval, is there an item of RD $ 4,652,595,981 allocated for the “shadow toll”.

Marbella – Naranjal – Guaraguao

The highway has three tolls, these are Marbella, El Naranjal and Guaraguao.

The cost of each is as follows:

Marbella: cars, jeepetas and truck RD $ 63.00; Minibus and Macrobus RD $ 122.00; 2 Axle Truck RD $ 154.00 and Truck with 3 Axles or more RD $ 231.00.

El Naranjal: cars, jeepetas and truck RD $ 201.00; Minibus and Macrobus RD $ 397.00; 2 Axle Truck RD $ 529.00 and Truck with 3 Axles or more RD $ 732.00.

Guaraguao: cars, jeepetas and truck RD $ 236.00; Minibus and Macrobus RD $ 487.00; 2 Axle Truck RD $ 634.00 and Truck with 3 Axles or more RD $ 900.00.

Emmanuel Esquea Guerrero

In March of this year, the government hired the independent services of the lawyer Emmanuel Esquea Guerrero in order to analyze the contract.

Esquea Guerrero had advanced that this was a contract that “was born flawed” and contained serious faults.

He noted that RD has been 13 years “Paying money that you do not owe and that you are not obligated to pay”, for serious offenses that imply its invalidity.

Agreement

The agreement announced by President Luis Abinader would impact more than US $ 1,500 million the state coffers, this being positive with a view to 2022.

“The agreement establishes that the Condition will pay the sum of US $ 410 million to finalize the concession contract ”, gave Abinader.

“That is approximately what it would have to pay for shadow tolls in the next four years and four months, not counting what the tolls would generate once they have been transferred to the state trust. RD Vial “, assured the president.

He announced that as of January 1, 2022, they will reduce 20% of the cost of the journey from the Highway Las Americas to Samaná.

“There will be savings for the state coffers and for the pockets of the Dominicans,” he said.