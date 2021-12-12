Overwhelming Xander Zayas during his Madison Square Garden debut

Puerto Rican boxer Xander Zayas closed 2021 with a resounding victory via TKO in the first round over Italian Alessio Mastronunzio on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The youthful 19-year-old junior middle fighter, as he was looking, left a great impression in the Big Apple by overwhelming his rival in his debut on the legendary boxing scene, as part of the undercard starring the light division fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey.

With his corner waving the monostar, Zayas (12-0, 9 KO’s) entered in infectious spirits before knocking down his opponent around 10 seconds into the fight and then overwhelming him to cause referee Danny Schiavone to prevent Mastronunzio ( 9-2, 3 KO’s) received further punishment.

A STATEMENT WIN IN HIS @TheGarden DEBUT 📊@XanderZayas capped off his 2021 campaign with a first round TKO 🥶#LomaCommey | ESPN pic.twitter.com/tYRgMqJ0z9 – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 12, 2021

The official finish was recorded at 2:52 of the first round.

In another of the preliminaries, Catalan John Bauzá looked impressive with a fourth round TKO against American Michael Williams Jr. in a 140-pound fight scheduled for eight rounds.

Bauzá (16-0, 7 KO’s) dropped Williams Jr. (19-1, 12 KO’s) five times in four rounds before referee Charlie Fitch stopped the match.

The first of those was around 30 seconds into the first round using his right hand. In the second inning, he landed a sensational left hook that returned Williams Jr. to the canvas.

Bauzá scored the other three in the fourth and final round, when the fight ended at 2:18.