Peña defeats Nunes in one of the UFC’s biggest upsets

The american Julianna Pena, of a Venezuelan father and a Mexican mother, subjected the Brazilian Amanda ‘the Lioness’ Nunes in the second round of UFC269 to proclaim herself the UFC bantamweight champion at dawn on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Nevada, United States.

Nunes dominated the first round. He prevailed in the exchange of foot and connected with force to Peña. Flush with canvas took the aspirant’s back with apparent ease. Everything indicated that it was going to be another simple victory of which, for many, is the best female martial artist of the history of the UFC. Nothing of that.

The second round was totally different. Peña proposed, dared and looked from you to you to the legend. He raised an exchange of power and the former champion fell into provocation. He put aside a more tactical and calm approach, he paid dearly. The dynamite of the aspirant left ‘La Leona’ touched, who had no choice but to cling to a burning nail before the power of her rival. On the canvas shone the Jiu Jitsu of the American, who subjected Nunes with a guillotine that certified one of the surprises of the year.

‘La Leona’ looked human and fell. Pain, With a record of 12 wins and 4 losses, she was crowned the fifth women’s bantamweight champion in the history of the UFC after a battle in which the attitude of the aspirant weighed more than the aptitude of the legend.

Nunes he had been seen to a seemingly unattainable level during their last battles. Since 2014 he had not known defeat, in that time he added 12 victories in a row, nine titles – six bantamweight and three of the pen.

In the stellar combat of the night, the Brazilian Charles Oliveira retained the UFC lightweight belt after submitting the American Dustin ‘the Diamond’ Poirier.

Oliveira, who despite being champion did not arrive with the favorite vitola, silenced the skeptics with a resounding victory against a Poirier who looked good, although not complete enough. The Brazilian hit the table and vindicated himself at the head of the division of the light weight.

There was no room for speculation. From the first moment they both connected forcefully, Poirier hit with more power than the champion, who tried to quell the aspirant’s effervescence by pressing against the grid.

Oliveira tested the power of Poirier, who sent him to the canvas on several occasions. The Brazilian, a born survivor, did not collapse, he recovered and closed the first installment with force.

At second round Oliveira changed the dynamics. The hands of Poirier They weighed more than expected so the fight sought. More conservative, he conquered positions of dominance from which to gain control time, fit good elbows and thus undermine the toughness of Lafayette’s ‘Diamond’.

The Brazilian continued with the same line of work and made a profit in the third sleeve. He quickly took the back of Poirier, who was overcome by the cobweb woven by Oliveira in the form of a jiu-jitsu. The champion executed, in the blink of an eye, a kill to the American to add his twentieth victory by submission.

Oliveira vindicated himself before a Poirier that came from winning twice to Conor mcgregor and the one who was given as a favorite in the bets. The American had rejected the title fight to make a rematch with the Irishman, which earned him a significant financial amount. The champion, for many, was not an entirely legitimate monarch until he measured himself against ‘the diamond’.

The Brazilian, with a record of 32 wins and 8 losses, showed that the title win over the American Michael chandler it was not something circumstantial or fleeting. He claimed to be the legitimate bearer of the 5 kilos of gold and leather that credit him as a lightweight champion. Oliveira’s reign has just begun.