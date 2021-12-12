Pepe Aguilar modified his charro suits in honor of Vicente Fernández

(Photo: @pepeaguilar_oficial, @ _vicentefdez / Instagram)

This Sunday the world of Mexican music dressed in mourning with the unfortunate death of Vicente Fernandez, who after more than 100 days hospitalized lost his life at 81 years of age. It was the result of a sudden fall that he suffered at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch that unleashed some complications in his health.

After the unique Mexican loss, artists from the medium have expressed their condolences for the family and have shared some of the memories they have about their coexistence with the “Charro de Huentitán”. One of them was Pepe Aguilar, son of Antonio Aguilar, who confessed that he changed his charro suits in honor of the man from Guadalajara for a wardrobe that he gave him on one occasion.

In a special program on “Canal de las Estrellas”, Pepe Aguilar recalled that at the beginning of his career he received a gift from Vicente Fernández, it was nothing more and nothing less than one of his iconic charro suits. The interpreter of Prometiste pointed out that he used the wardrobe on occasion, but later preferred to frame it due to the unmatched sentimental value it has for him.

“He gave me a very nice charro suit […] It was a two-color suit, it had a red color, which looked very strange, different, innovative, but very pretty. He gave me that red and gray suit, I framed it, I used it a couple of times for photo shoots, “he said.

“As a result of that suit, I change the way I make my suits and I start to make, with my tailors, two-color fretwork inspired by that suit that he gave me. Then the way I dressed in my last 25 years of career was thanks to that suitFrom there it was modified as a butterfly effect ”, he continued.

With this anecdote, Pepe Aguilar revealed that during his presentations, in addition to having Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre present, he also takes Vicente Fernández with him. During the interview, the 53-year-old singer thanked him for the opportunity he had to live with the “Charro de Huentitán”, the legacy that he left and denied the alleged rivalry between the Fernández and Aguilar dynasties.

(EFE)

“They are mixed feelings […] for me the pain is very greatI tell you sincerely, it is a lot of sadness. On the other hand, It is a fortune to have lived his glorious career, his way of making music, to have witnessed infinitely many times in palenques, in auditoriums, to be his friend, to know his house, his family, I feel very fortunate to have been close”He continued.

Pepe Aguilar related that the last gesture that Vicente Fernández had with his family was when he gave Ángela Aguilar a horse, this after he found out that hers had died. In fact, these types of gifts were also made to Carlos Cuevas, but the singer could not accept them because he had no where to take care of them. “Don Vicente was a chulada, very generous”Aguilar said.

He also commented that during yesterday afternoon he felt great regret, a kind of foreboding that brought back memories with the singer and recognized the professionalism that Alejandro Fernández had to continue with his presentations at the National Auditorium despite the less than encouraging circumstances. what his father was going through.

FILE – Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Mexican singer died at age 81 in Mexico, his family announced in a statement. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, file)

“Yesterday around four o’clock in the afternoon it gave me a deep sadness and it came to me like a series of flashbacks, several memories that I have saved that have to do with Don Vicente Fernández, from when I listened to him there at the ranch in the 80’s, songs that marked me as a singer, as a rancher”, He mentioned.

KEEP READING:

Vicente Fernández, the “idol of the people” who left Huentitán to conquer the hearts of Mexicans

“As long as they don’t stop clapping, I won’t stop singing”: what are Vicente Fernández’s most iconic songs

How were the last hours of Vicente Fernández