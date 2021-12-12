Peru bans parties and family gatherings during Christmas and New Years

Is it risky to invite unvaccinated people home for the holidays? 1:22

(Cnn in Spanish) — In an attempt to combat the spread of covid-19 in Peru, the Government promulgated a Supreme Decree on Friday that prohibits parties and private gatherings during Christmas and New Years.

According to the official declaration of “National State of Emergency”, Peruvians must remain at home on a mandatory basis on December 25 and 31.

The document emphasized that “all types of meetings and social events are prohibited, including those that take place at homes and family visits.”

The document, however, does not clarify what sanctions those who violate the curfew imposed by the Peruvian health authorities during the December celebrations could receive.

The ones that did make the Supreme Decree of the Government official was that, as of Friday, December 10, when going to closed places, Peruvians must present a physical or virtual card that shows that they are vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

The mandatory nature of the vaccine affects people over 18 years of age who “wish to enter the premises where economic and worship activities take place in closed spaces,” the statement clarified.

This requirement will also include any person who carries out a face-to-face work activity.

Private sector workers who do not comply with the vaccination requirement must provide their services through the remote work modality.

Finally, the drivers and collectors of all public transport services, as well as the drivers who provide home delivery services will only be able to operate if they prove the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19.

This is in addition to the already established rules of using masks or face masks in public places, and when traveling by bus or plane within Peruvian territory.